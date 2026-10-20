Shakhtar Donetsk head to Milan for another big European night at San Siro. There, they face Inter looking to extend their excellent run. While Inter have made a terrible start in the Champions League, Shakhtar sit just outside the places for direct qualification to the last 16.





The war with Russia tearing Ukraine apart disrupts the club every day. Forced away from Donetsk, they spend almost all their time on the road.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-serving club stalwart who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, spoke exclusively about life at Shakhtar, their current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running the club and operating in the transfer market to Calciomercato e Goal.