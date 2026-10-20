Shakhtar Donetsk are preparing for another big European night. The Ukrainian club travel to San Siro in Milan to face Inter, who have made a terrible start in the Champions League. Shakhtar, by contrast, hope to continue the excellent run that has left them just outside the places for direct qualification to the round of 16.





The war with Russia is tearing Ukraine apart, and Shakhtar must live with its effects every day. Forced away from Donetsk, they effectively play every match away from home.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-serving Shakhtar stalwart who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, discussed life at the club, its current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running it and operating in the transfer market in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal.