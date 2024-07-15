Sevilla vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow The Buccaneers' friendly match against the La Liga giants on Monday.

Orlando Pirates play the second friendly game of their Spain tour when they clash with Sevilla at Estadio Jesus Navas.

It is a continuation by coach Jose Riveiro to asses his players in game situations and well as building combinations ahead of the 2024/25 season in which they will be trying to strike a balance between domestic and continental commitments.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sevilla and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.