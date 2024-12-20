'Severe intestinal infection' confines Percy Tau to bed ahead of clash with Bafana Bafana teammate Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad in Caf Champions League as Al Ahly look to topple Orlando Pirates
The 30-year-old, who has found it difficult to re-cement his place in Red Devils' starting lineup this term, missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tau sidelined by illness
- Al Ahly set to face Mayo's Belouizdad
- The winner will topple Pirates