Percy Tau, Al Ahly, December 2024Al Ahly
Clifton Mabasa

'Severe intestinal infection' confines Percy Tau to bed ahead of clash with Bafana Bafana teammate Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad in Caf Champions League as Al Ahly look to topple Orlando Pirates

CAF Champions League

The 30-year-old, who has found it difficult to re-cement his place in Red Devils' starting lineup this term, missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions.

  • Tau sidelined by illness
  • Al Ahly set to face Mayo's Belouizdad
  • The winner will topple Pirates
