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Serie B: how did Ashley Cole’s debut for Cesena go?

The new English manager makes his debut in the Italian second division, taking to the pitch for the midweek fixture on matchday 31.

Serie B takes to the pitch for the midweek fixtures of matchday 31, with the Catanzaro v Modena match postponed until a later date due to a severe weather warning in Calabria.

Palermo drew 2-2 at home against Juve Stabia: following penalties from Leone and Pohjanpalo, there was another back-and-forth exchange between Bani and Mosti. 

Filippo Inzaghi’s Rosanero side remain fourth in the table with 58 points. 

  • Cole's debut with Cesena

    Ashley Cole’s spell in charge of Cesena has got off to a difficult start. Having taken over from manager Michele Mignani (sacked following a 2-2 home draw with Frosinone), the English manager made his debut away at Mantova, who took the lead in the 6th minute thanks to an own goal by Zaro.

    In the second half, three Cesena players (Guidi, Ciofi and Piacentini) were booked, and Mantova doubled their lead through Meroni in the 58th minute. 

    Cole tried to get back into the game with five substitutions: Cerri for Vrioni in the 60th minute, Bastoni and Olivieri for Ciervo and Corazza in the 63rd minute, and Amoran and Bisoli for Piacentini and Francesconi in the 75th minute.

    Cesena line-up (4-2-3-1): Klinsmann; Ciofi, Zaro, Piacentini (75' Amoran), Guidi; Francesconi (75' Bisoli), Corazza (63' Olivieri); Ciervo (63' Bastoni), Berti, Shpendi; Vrioni (60' Cerri). (Subs: Siano, Ferretti, Abbondanza, Arrigoni, Domeniconi, Kebbeh). Manager: Cole.

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  • THE RESULTS

    Palermo v Juve Stabia 2–2

    Mantova v Cesena 2-0 (half-time score)

    Reggiana v Monza 0-0 (half-time score)

    Spezia v Empoli 1-0 (partial result)

    Venezia v Padova 3-0 (partial result) 

  • WEDNESDAY

    7 pm

    Frosinone v Bari

    8 pm

    Avellino v Sudtirol

    Carrarese v Sampdoria

    Pescara v Entella

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Serie B
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Serie B
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Modena
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Mantova crest
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