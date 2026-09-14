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Serie A Women’s Cup: Roma impressive, into the final with Juventus. On Saturday they will be in action in Viareggio

Women's football
Roma
Juventus

Juventus v Roma will be the Serie A Women’s Cup final. Juventus saw off Inter in Biella on Saturday evening, winning 1-0 thanks to a Van Diemen own goal, while Roma thrashed Colantuono’s side in Sassuolo, who had won 1-0 at the Tre Fontane in the group stage. Three weeks later at the Ricci, it was a completely different story: in the 7-1 final, Piemonte scored a hat-trick and van Dooren a brace, with Doms and Giugliano also on target. Sassuolo scored late on through Fercocq.

  • Last year Juventus won

    Juventus and Roma will once again contest the trophy, the two sides who have dominated the last five finals in Italian competitions across the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and Serie A Women's Cup. Last year in Castellamare di Stabia, in the first-ever Serie A Women's Cup final, Canzi's Juventus won it in the 92nd minute: 3-2, with goals from Vangsgaard, Bonansea and Thomas. Haavi and Giugliano scored for Roma, who had twice fought back level.


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  • On the pitch on Saturday in Viareggio

    Viareggio will stage next Saturday's 2026 trophy match, with kick-off at 6pm at the Torquato Bresciani.

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