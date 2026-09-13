Serie A, Sassuolo-Juventus LIVE

Serie A matchday 4

Sassuolo v Juventus

Goalscorers:





Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are back in action after rescuing a home draw against AC Milan in stoppage time. They are chasing a third league win on the fourth Serie A matchday, with kick-off at 20.45 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia against Alberto Aquilani's Sassuolo, who have 4 points from one win, one draw and one defeat. Juventus can move level with Lazio on 10 points at the top of the table before Inter and Roma play tomorrow, but this is no easy opponent. Randal Kolo Muani is still waiting for his first league goal, while Sassuolo have Adzic, on loan from Juventus, starting on the bench.







