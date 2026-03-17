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Emanuele Tramacere

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Serie A: how much are shirt sponsors worth? None compare to Inter and Milan. Roma’s resurgence: only Lazio are without one

How do the 20 Serie A teams rank in terms of shirt sponsorship revenue?

Some have made more progress, some less, and some are still stuck in the starting blocks. The 2025/2026 Serie A season has seen many commercial changes, with the 20 teams competing in Italy’s top flight confirming, amending and implementing their sponsorship deals for one of their most important assets:their match shirts. 

Who is earning the most? Who is trying to grow, and how? And above all, who is still without a shirt sponsor? Analysis by La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the figures are still lower than those for much of European football, and that for some of our top clubs, they are falling sharply.

  • NO ONE LIKE INTER AND MILAN; THE ROSSONERI TOP THE TABLE IN 2026/2027

    At the top of the revenue rankings for shirt sponsors are Inter and Milan, tied for first place. The Nerazzurri receive €30 million from Bettson for displaying the Bettson.sport logo (an exception granted under the law prohibiting direct sponsorship by betting companies). The Rossoneri receive 30 million from Emirates; however, following the recently signed renewal, this figure will rise to 35 million from the start of the 2026/2027 season.

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  • JUVENTUS SLUMP, NAPOLI ON THE UP

    Juventus have seen a drastic drop in revenue, bringing Jeep back onto their kit, but doing so after a year’s hiatus (Save the Children did not generate any revenue), and at figures that are significantly lower than the 45 million previously guaranteed. The internal sponsor from Exor brings in 19 million this season and 23 million from next season. The amount Napoli receives from MSC will also rise next season, with the MSC Cruises logo worth 9 million euros this year 

  • Roma have reached an agreement; Lazio are without a sponsor

    The latest news concerns Roma, who, following Inter’s lead, unveiled their new sponsor Eurobet.live (the news website of the Eurobet betting brand) from their last match against Como. The deal will bring in 8 million for this season and 13 million from next season onwards. While one part of the capital is celebrating, the other remains silent, with Claudio Lotito failing to secure a shirt sponsorship deal and his Lazio remaining the only one of the 20 Serie A clubs without a commercial partner on their kit.

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  • "INTERNAL" SPONSORS

    The most generous sponsorships are those provided by companies within family-owned holding groups. This is the case with Mapei, which provides €18 million to Sassuolo, and Mediacom, which supports Fiorentina, with the family of the late Rocco Commisso contributing €25 million in sponsorship to the club. The sum paid by the Arvedi family’s steelworks to Cremonese during their final year in Serie A is staggering: 42 million euros. These figures have not been officially confirmed for the current season, but they are certainly off the charts. 

  • THE OTHERS

    Revenues were lower for all other clubs, with Saputo injecting €3 million into Bologna, Atalanta receiving €5 million from Lete, and Cagliari receiving €3.6 million from the Region of Sardinia. 

    The list of the others

    Torino - €2.35 million (Suzuki)

    Parma - €1.5 million (Prometeon)

    Udinese - €1.5 million (Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region)

    Genoa - €1.2 million (Pulsee)

    Verona - 1 million (Aircash)

    Lecce - 1 million (Deghi)

    Como - 1 million (Uber)

    Pisa - €700,000 (Cetilar, which also sponsors the stadium). 

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