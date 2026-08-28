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Serie A clubs are full of surplus players: from Saudi Arabia to Turkey and MLS, here are the transfer markets still open after 1 September

Serie A
Transfers
AC Milan
Juventus

The gong for the transfer window will sound on 1 September for Serie A, but teams can complete outgoing transfers even afterwards: here are the leagues in which the summer window will close later

Serie A's summer transfer window is nearing its end. Clubs are scrambling to complete the squads their managers need to hit their targets for the season. The deadline will come on Tuesday 1 September at 20:00 for incoming deals, while there is no limit for outgoing ones.


From now until 20:00 on 1 September, clubs can register new signings. After that, they can still sell players because there is no deadline for outgoing deals. Teams will be able to sell their players to those leagues where the transfer windows will still be open after 1 September. And with many surplus players still to be moved on, there could be many opportunities to formalise departures even after the closing date in Italy.


Here are the main leagues where the transfer window closes after 1 September.


  • Premier, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Liga Portugal standardised

    Europe's main leagues are aligned. In the Bundesliga, the transfer window closes on 31 August, just a day earlier, while in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Liga Portugal it shuts on 1 September. The main difference comes in England, where the deadline falls later, at 23:00 local time.


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  • When the other European leagues close

    The transfer deadline falls on 2 September in the Eredivisie, the Dutch league, and in Denmark and Norway. A day later, on 3 September, negotiations close in Scotland and Austria. Clubs have until 4 September to complete deals in Turkey, while the window shuts on 7 September in Romania, Slovenia and Croatia, and on 8 September in Switzerland and the Czech Republic. In Greece, the market stays open until 15 September.


  • The closing dates in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Argentina

    Clubs will have until 2 September to complete any sales to MLS, while the deadline in Argentina falls the following day. The latest-closing window will be in the Arab world, with the Saudi Pro League able to buy players until 12 October 2026. That gives Serie A clubs, and plenty of others, a potentially important chance to move on players who are no longer part of their plans.


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  • How many surplus players are there in Serie A

    As of 28 August, plenty of players are still looking for a club. Milan, who are waiting to formalise Leao's sale, must find a solution for Fofana, Tomori, Gimenez and Bondo, who are not part of Amorim's plans. Inter, meanwhile, are still trying to sort out a loan move for Massolin.


    Nico Gonzalez, David and Cabal are also out of Spalletti's plans, while Allegri at Napoli is dealing with the difficult situations of Cajuste, Lindstrom and Folorunsho, with a solution still needed for all three. Many transfer windows in Europe and beyond close after 1 September, and that could yet help the clubs.


Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR