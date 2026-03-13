Serie A: all the probable line-ups for the twenty-ninth matchday of the championship

Serie A returns to the pitch for the 29th matchday of the 2025/26 season. The round kicks off on Friday 13 March and ends on Monday 16 March.

It kicks off with Torino vs. Parma on Friday evening. Then on Saturday, it's Inter vs. Atalanta at 3 p.m., Napolivs. Lecce at 6 p.m. and Udinese vs. Juventus at 8:45 p.m. Sunday opens with Verona vs. Genoa, continues with Pisa vs. Cagliari and Sassuolo vs. Bologna at 3 p.m., Como vs. Roma at 6 p.m. and ends with Lazio vs. Milan. Monday's late game is Cremonese vs. Fiorentina.