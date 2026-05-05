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Sergio Ramos for president? Real Madrid legend eyeing top role at Sevilla as Monchi says ex-defender wants to be 'at the heart' of the club amid takeover offer
Monchi reveals Ramos' boardroom ambitions
Speaking on a podcast, Monchi has provided a fascinating insight into Ramos' current motivations. The San Fernando president stated that the former Real Madrid captain wants significantly more than a ceremonial role at his boyhood team. The takeover process remains complex, but Ramos intends to shape the new era. Monchi explained: "If you ask Sergio Ramos, his partners, or the Sevilla shareholders, they are not 100% clear on what is going to happen either. I know that he, I do not know if as president, wants to be in the thick of the decision-making for the club's future."
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The takeover bid gathers momentum
The 39-year-old veteran is currently fronting a powerful consortium, backed by investment group Five Eleven Capital, to resolve the deep instability at Sevilla. The club have endured a torrid time on the pitch, floating perilously near the relegation zone, and supporters are desperate for a fresh start. Ramos, who has been a free agent since leaving Mexican outfit Rayados de Monterrey, recently expressed high hopes for a swift resolution. "I think there will be some news in a few months, or even weeks, and we hope it will be the news we're all hoping for. Everything is going well," he told reporters.
Monchi distances himself amid relegation fears
Relentless rumours have suggested that Monchi himself could make a sensational return to Andalusia. However, he dismissed any immediate comeback, making it clear the current hierarchy have not reached out. "Regarding Sevilla, as of today I do not have any proposal to return," Monchi clarified. "If they call me, I have to listen to it, but as of today, I am comfortable as I am. San Fernando have to be compatible with everything, if not, there is no proposal."
This off-field uncertainty mirrors their disastrous domestic campaign; following Monday's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, Sevilla sit 17th with 37 points, just one point above the drop zone.
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Awaiting the dawn of a new era
With just four matches remaining to secure survival, the coming weeks will be absolutely crucial for Sevilla. If the takeover is successful, Ramos will likely announce his official retirement from playing. Fans will be watching closely to see if the returning hero can finally restore stability to the beloved club.