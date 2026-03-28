Senegal protests against CAF’s decision: two stars and the Africa Cup of Nations trophy brought onto the pitch – what happened in the friendly against Peru

Following the CAF’s decision, this afternoon – whilst Senegal were playing a friendly against Peru – the national team took to the pitch proudly displaying their new official kit, which featured two stars above the crest (symbolising the two continental titles won on the pitch).

But that’s not all.

The Senegalese national team – including the players and the entire coaching staff present – paraded and celebrated alongside their fans at the Stade de France, holding the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

A clear gesture that further fuels the political and sporting clash.