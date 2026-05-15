Senegal 1-2 South Africa: Amajimbos get their CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations trophy hunt off to a winning start

It didn't take long for South Africa to pull level after the restart. Just three minutes into the second half, Inganathi Simama let fly with a powerful effort.

Senegal goalkeeper Assane Sarr struggled to handle the swerving shot, which bobbled over the line. A brief moment of tension followed as a VAR check was conducted, but the goal was eventually awarded, sparking wild celebrations from the South African bench.

The momentum remained firmly with the Amajimbos, and they took the lead in the 55th minute.

Reotshepile Malete found space to fire a shot towards goal, which took a significant deflection off the first-half goalscorer, Thior.

The unfortunate touch left Sarr completely helpless as the ball trickled into the net, completing a remarkable ten-minute turnaround for the South African side.



