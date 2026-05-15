CAF
Senegal 1-2 South Africa: Amajimbos get their CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations trophy hunt off to a winning start
Amajimbos overcome early setback
The encounter began as a cagey affair in Morocco, with both sides looking to find their rhythm in a high-stakes group that also features Ghana and Algeria.
Senegal appeared to have the upper hand as the first half drew to a close, capitalising on a set-piece opportunity. Cheikh Thior rose highest to head home from a corner, leaving the South African defense frustrated just moments before the referee blew for half-time.
South Africa mount a second-half fightback
It didn't take long for South Africa to pull level after the restart. Just three minutes into the second half, Inganathi Simama let fly with a powerful effort.
Senegal goalkeeper Assane Sarr struggled to handle the swerving shot, which bobbled over the line. A brief moment of tension followed as a VAR check was conducted, but the goal was eventually awarded, sparking wild celebrations from the South African bench.
The momentum remained firmly with the Amajimbos, and they took the lead in the 55th minute.
Reotshepile Malete found space to fire a shot towards goal, which took a significant deflection off the first-half goalscorer, Thior.
The unfortunate touch left Sarr completely helpless as the ball trickled into the net, completing a remarkable ten-minute turnaround for the South African side.
VAR drama and World Cup stakes
The closing stages were defined by VAR intervention as Senegal threw everything forward in search of an equaliser.
The Young Teranga Lions thought they had salvaged a point with twenty minutes remaining, but the goal was chalked off for a marginal offside in the build-up.
History repeated itself in stoppage time when Senegal again found the back of the net, only for the assistant referee’s flag and the video officials to confirm another offside infringement.
The victory puts South Africa in a commanding position aafter Algeria and Ghana played out to a 2-2 draw later that evening, leaving them two points clear at the top of the group after the first round of matches.
Amajimbos next face Algeria on Sunday, May 17 before they wrap up the group stage against Ghana on May 20.
With this tournament also serving as qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year, securing a spot at the global tournament is firmly in their sights.
We are here to win it
Amajimbos captain and goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe boldly states he and his teammates have their eyes firmly on the main prize...