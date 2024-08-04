Sellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Stellies' outing against the Rockets scheduled for Sunday.

Stellenbosch will renew their rivalry with TS Galaxy this weekend when they meet in the MTN8 quarter-final at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The two Premier Soccer League sides met in the Carling Knockout final in the 2023/24 season, where Stellies won through penalties.

This will be a massive opportunity for either team to show the fans what they have in store in a busy campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.