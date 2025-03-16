'Sell Kaizer Chiefs to Patrice Motsepe, he will take Amakhosi seriously! Imagine being destroyed by a struggling Richards Bay team & Nasreddine Nabi will apologise again, twice in a week' – Fans

Kaizer Chiefs lost to Richards Bay, allowing the Natal Rich Boys to move five points away from the top eight with eight games remaining in the league

Amakhosi have struggled to find consistency in 2025, failing to win more than three league games in a row.

With eight matches remaining, they are hanging by a thread in eighth place, making every dropped point increasingly costly. Their defeat to Richards Bay on Sunday evening and King Zwelithini Stadium marked their ninth loss of the season, meaning they have now lost more games than they have won.

This inconsistency has raised major concerns among the Amakhosi faithful, who are growing frustrated with the team's performances.

GOAL has gathered fan reactions, revealing a divide in opinions regarding the match and Nabi's tactical approach.