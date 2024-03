GOAL previews the Nedbank Cup last 16 Sekhukhune United vs AmaZulu clash, providing you with details of how you can watch the encounter.

The two Premier Soccer League sides Babina Noko and AmaZulu will be looking to qualify for the quarter-finals when they lock horns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday night.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sekhukhune and AmaZulu, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.