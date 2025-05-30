Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC & Kaizer Chiefs transfer target's move to Orlando Pirates confirmed by coach - 'It’s a big club, and there will be a lot of competition'
The player nicknamed Wickey Penda established himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in the PSL and his exploits went unnoticed
- Wickey Penda impressed for PSL returnees
- His displays attracted interst from several clubs
- Pirates won battle for his signature
