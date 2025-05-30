Dr. Irvin Khoza, PSLBackPagePix
Austin Ditlhobolo

Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC & Kaizer Chiefs transfer target's move to Orlando Pirates confirmed by coach - 'It’s a big club, and there will be a lot of competition'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersOrlando PiratesMarumo GallantsSekhukhune UnitedStellenbosch FCM. Nemtajela

The player nicknamed Wickey Penda established himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in the PSL and his exploits went unnoticed

  • Wickey Penda impressed for PSL returnees
  • His displays attracted interst from several clubs
  • Pirates won battle for his signature
