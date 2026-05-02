Sekhukhune United star Linda Mntambo makes passionate plea for PSL stability - 'If we want our football to grow, we need to keep the coaches'

For the Babina Noko star, this is not just about club football; it is about the long-term health of the South African national team. He argues that the knowledge of coaches like Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids is essential to the progression of local players into the international arena.

"We have Rhulani. We have Fadlu Davids. We've got so many of our own coaches that can help develop because at the end of the day, it needs to go to the international level, which is Bafana," he explained.

The midfielder concluded by reiterating that the responsibility lies with stakeholders to create an environment where local legends feel valued.

"It should not only end at club level, but us with our local coaches. Like I feel, my side, yeah, like I never appreciate it. Obviously, we don't know maybe the nitty-gritties behind the scenes as to what happens," Mntambo added.

As Mzansi sets its sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the call to retain the nation’s brightest football minds on home soil has never been more urgent, amid growing uncertainty over Hugo Broos’ future as head coach.