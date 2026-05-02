Sekhukhune United star Linda Mntambo makes passionate plea for PSL stability - 'If we want our football to grow, we need to keep the coaches'
- Al-Ittihad
The exodus of South African tactical talent
The South African football landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift, with some of the nation’s brightest coaching minds taking their expertise abroad.
Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo believes this growing exodus is driven by a troubling lack of appreciation for homegrown talent within Mzansi’s borders.
As local tacticians continue to thrive in North Africa and beyond, the void they leave behind in the Premier Soccer League becomes ever more glaring.
Mntambo insists PSL football's growth starts with empowering its coaches.
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'Where you come from, people don't appreciate you'
He voiced his concerns about the culture surrounding coaching in the PSL, suggesting that the grass often looks greener elsewhere because local tacticians are not given the respect they deserve at home.
"Where you come from, people don't appreciate you. If you look at how many coaches we've exported as a country. If we want our football to grow, we need to keep the coaches because that's where it starts," Mntambo stated emphatically, as quoted by KickOff.
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Mzansi's development under siege
The former Orlando Pirates star went on to question the logic of losing those responsible for the growth of the players.
"Who develops the players? Who improves the players? It's the coaches. But right now, we've got Steve Barker out of the country."
- Raja Casablanca
Protecting the Future of Bafana Bafana
For the Babina Noko star, this is not just about club football; it is about the long-term health of the South African national team. He argues that the knowledge of coaches like Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids is essential to the progression of local players into the international arena.
"We have Rhulani. We have Fadlu Davids. We've got so many of our own coaches that can help develop because at the end of the day, it needs to go to the international level, which is Bafana," he explained.
The midfielder concluded by reiterating that the responsibility lies with stakeholders to create an environment where local legends feel valued.
"It should not only end at club level, but us with our local coaches. Like I feel, my side, yeah, like I never appreciate it. Obviously, we don't know maybe the nitty-gritties behind the scenes as to what happens," Mntambo added.
As Mzansi sets its sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the call to retain the nation’s brightest football minds on home soil has never been more urgent, amid growing uncertainty over Hugo Broos’ future as head coach.