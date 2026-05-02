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Linda Mntambo and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Sekhukhune United star Linda Mntambo makes passionate plea for PSL stability - 'If we want our football to grow, we need to keep the coaches'

Premier Soccer League
South Africa
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Mexico vs South Africa
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Chippa United vs Sekhukhune United
Chippa United
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Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
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R. Mokwena
S. Barker
F. Davids

The Babina Noko midfielder has issued a firm warning regarding the future of South African football, insisting that the country must do more to retain its top coaching talent. The PSL veteran highlighted a worrying trend of local tactical experts seeking opportunities abroad rather than staying to develop the next generation of domestic stars.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad

    The exodus of South African tactical talent

    The South African football landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift, with some of the nation’s brightest coaching minds taking their expertise abroad.

    Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo believes this growing exodus is driven by a troubling lack of appreciation for homegrown talent within Mzansi’s borders.

    As local tacticians continue to thrive in North Africa and beyond, the void they leave behind in the Premier Soccer League becomes ever more glaring.

    Mntambo insists PSL football's growth starts with empowering its coaches.


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  • Linda Mntambo, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    'Where you come from, people don't appreciate you'

    He voiced his concerns about the culture surrounding coaching in the PSL, suggesting that the grass often looks greener elsewhere because local tacticians are not given the respect they deserve at home.

    "Where you come from, people don't appreciate you. If you look at how many coaches we've exported as a country. If we want our football to grow, we need to keep the coaches because that's where it starts," Mntambo stated emphatically, as quoted by KickOff.


  • Steve Barker, Simba SC, December 2025Backpage

    Mzansi's development under siege

    The former Orlando Pirates star went on to question the logic of losing those responsible for the growth of the players.

    "Who develops the players? Who improves the players? It's the coaches. But right now, we've got Steve Barker out of the country."


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  • Fadlu Davids, Raja Casablanca, October 2025Raja Casablanca

    Protecting the Future of Bafana Bafana

    For the Babina Noko star, this is not just about club football; it is about the long-term health of the South African national team. He argues that the knowledge of coaches like Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids is essential to the progression of local players into the international arena.

    "We have Rhulani. We have Fadlu Davids. We've got so many of our own coaches that can help develop because at the end of the day, it needs to go to the international level, which is Bafana," he explained.

    The midfielder concluded by reiterating that the responsibility lies with stakeholders to create an environment where local legends feel valued.

    "It should not only end at club level, but us with our local coaches. Like I feel, my side, yeah, like I never appreciate it. Obviously, we don't know maybe the nitty-gritties behind the scenes as to what happens," Mntambo added.

    As Mzansi sets its sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the call to retain the nation’s brightest football minds on home soil has never been more urgent, amid growing uncertainty over Hugo Broos’ future as head coach.