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Sekhukhune United coach responds to pressure talk after Orlando Pirates humiliation - 'We’re moving into the right direction'
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Masehe dismisses talk of external pressure
The atmosphere at Sekhukhune United has grown increasingly tense following their recent exit from the MTN8 semi-finals.
Speculation has been rife that the club's hierarchy is beginning to lose patience with head coach Cedric Kaze and his support staff, as per iDiski Times.
However, assistant coach Paulus Masehe has moved to downplay these rumours, suggesting that the most intense expectations come from within the dressing room rather than the boardroom or the stands.
Addressing the growing noise regarding his job security and that of Kaze, Masehe provided a blunt assessment of the coaching profession.
He told the media: "In our line of work, pressure is every day, you know. I cannot say there’s much pressure on the coach or technical team," Masehe said.
Yes, we put pressure on ourselves; we want positive results all the time, but being realistic, in the past three games, Pirates executed better than us."
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Acknowledging the Pirates hurdle
The specific nature of Sekhukhune’s struggle has been their inability to overcome Orlando Pirates, who have seemingly held the Limpopo side's number in recent encounters.
The three successive losses to the Buccaneers have served as a reality check for a side with aspirations of breaking into the elite tier of the Betway Premiership.
Despite the repetitive nature of these defeats, the Sekhukhune coaching staff maintains that the performances are not as dire as the scorelines might suggest.
The focus remains on bridging the gap between themselves and the top-tier sides through tactical refinement and better game management.
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A squad in a state of transition
One of the primary themes of Masehe’s defense is the idea that Sekhukhune is currently a team in transition.
The assistant coach reiterated several times that the squad is undergoing a process of evolution that will eventually lead to more consistent performances.
The coaching staff is looking for signs of life beyond the final result, focusing on the tactical implementation and the players' response to adversity.
Masehe expressed confidence in the trajectory of the team despite the heavy scrutiny from the public and the media alike.
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Focusing on attitude and application
In the face of adversity, Masehe pointed toward the intangible qualities of his players as a reason for optimism. He believes that the foundation for success is being laid through a renewed commitment to the cause.
The assistant coach highlighted the psychological aspects of their recent performances, suggesting that the team is showing the necessary grit to overcome their current slump.
The assistant coach concluded his assessment by praising the effort levels of the squad, regardless of the recent scorelines that have left fans frustrated.
Masehe stated: "When it comes to attitude, application, and willingness to try, we’re moving in the right direction."
This steadfast belief in the process will be put to the test as Sekhukhune United look to bounce back in their next fixture.
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