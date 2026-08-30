Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Simon Ramabu Sekhukhune United Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Sekhukhune United coach responds to pressure talk after Orlando Pirates humiliation - 'We’re moving into the right direction'

Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates
P. Masehe
C. Kaze
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification

Babina Noko's assistant coach has broken his silence regarding the mounting scrutiny surrounding the club's technical bench following a disappointing run of form. Despite three straight defeats at the hands of the Soweto giants, the tactician insists the squad is moving in the right direction under head coach Cedric Kaze.

  • Paulus Masehe Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Masehe dismisses talk of external pressure

    The atmosphere at Sekhukhune United has grown increasingly tense following their recent exit from the MTN8 semi-finals.

    Speculation has been rife that the club's hierarchy is beginning to lose patience with head coach Cedric Kaze and his support staff, as per iDiski Times.

    However, assistant coach Paulus Masehe has moved to downplay these rumours, suggesting that the most intense expectations come from within the dressing room rather than the boardroom or the stands.

    Addressing the growing noise regarding his job security and that of Kaze, Masehe provided a blunt assessment of the coaching profession.

    He told the media: "In our line of work, pressure is every day, you know. I cannot say there’s much pressure on the coach or technical team," Masehe said.

    Yes, we put pressure on ourselves; we want positive results all the time, but being realistic, in the past three games, Pirates executed better than us."

    • Advertisement
  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Acknowledging the Pirates hurdle

    The specific nature of Sekhukhune’s struggle has been their inability to overcome Orlando Pirates, who have seemingly held the Limpopo side's number in recent encounters.

    The three successive losses to the Buccaneers have served as a reality check for a side with aspirations of breaking into the elite tier of the Betway Premiership.

    Despite the repetitive nature of these defeats, the Sekhukhune coaching staff maintains that the performances are not as dire as the scorelines might suggest.

    The focus remains on bridging the gap between themselves and the top-tier sides through tactical refinement and better game management.



  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    A squad in a state of transition

    One of the primary themes of Masehe’s defense is the idea that Sekhukhune is currently a team in transition.

    The assistant coach reiterated several times that the squad is undergoing a process of evolution that will eventually lead to more consistent performances.

    The coaching staff is looking for signs of life beyond the final result, focusing on the tactical implementation and the players' response to adversity.

    Masehe expressed confidence in the trajectory of the team despite the heavy scrutiny from the public and the media alike.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Simphiwe Masilela & Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates MTN8Backpage

    Focusing on attitude and application

    In the face of adversity, Masehe pointed toward the intangible qualities of his players as a reason for optimism. He believes that the foundation for success is being laid through a renewed commitment to the cause.

    The assistant coach highlighted the psychological aspects of their recent performances, suggesting that the team is showing the necessary grit to overcome their current slump.

    The assistant coach concluded his assessment by praising the effort levels of the squad, regardless of the recent scorelines that have left fans frustrated.

    Masehe stated: "When it comes to attitude, application, and willingness to try, we’re moving in the right direction."

    This steadfast belief in the process will be put to the test as Sekhukhune United look to bounce back in their next fixture.

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
CAF Champions League Qualification
La Cure Waves SC crest
La Cure Waves SC
LCW
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP