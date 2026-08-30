The atmosphere at Sekhukhune United has grown increasingly tense following their recent exit from the MTN8 semi-finals.

Speculation has been rife that the club's hierarchy is beginning to lose patience with head coach Cedric Kaze and his support staff, as per iDiski Times.

However, assistant coach Paulus Masehe has moved to downplay these rumours, suggesting that the most intense expectations come from within the dressing room rather than the boardroom or the stands.

Addressing the growing noise regarding his job security and that of Kaze, Masehe provided a blunt assessment of the coaching profession.

He told the media: "In our line of work, pressure is every day, you know. I cannot say there’s much pressure on the coach or technical team," Masehe said.

Yes, we put pressure on ourselves; we want positive results all the time, but being realistic, in the past three games, Pirates executed better than us."