Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze outlines plan to ignite former Orlando Pirates star Melusi Buthelezi’s career - 'It's important to try to speed up his integration'

Sekhukhune United have made a clear statement of intent regarding their goalkeeping department following the high-profile arrival of Melusi Buthelezi from Orlando Pirates.

The shot-stopper was thrown straight into the deep end during the club's successful pre-season Mofori Cup campaign in Polokwane, where he featured in both matches despite only recently joining the squad.

Speaking after lifting the inaugural pre-season trophy, Cedric Kaze was transparent about why he felt the need to lean heavily on Buthelezi during the tournament.

The Burundian tactician noted that the lack of competitive minutes during the player's final months at Mayfair meant that a period of intensive game time was required to sharpen his reflexes and tactical understanding.











