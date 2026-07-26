Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze outlines plan to ignite former Orlando Pirates star Melusi Buthelezi’s career - 'It's important to try to speed up his integration'
Kaze explains Buthelezi selection policy
Sekhukhune United have made a clear statement of intent regarding their goalkeeping department following the high-profile arrival of Melusi Buthelezi from Orlando Pirates.
The shot-stopper was thrown straight into the deep end during the club's successful pre-season Mofori Cup campaign in Polokwane, where he featured in both matches despite only recently joining the squad.
Speaking after lifting the inaugural pre-season trophy, Cedric Kaze was transparent about why he felt the need to lean heavily on Buthelezi during the tournament.
The Burundian tactician noted that the lack of competitive minutes during the player's final months at Mayfair meant that a period of intensive game time was required to sharpen his reflexes and tactical understanding.
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Building chemistry at the back
The primary concern for the Sekhukhune coaching staff is not just Buthelezi’s individual fitness, but his ability to communicate and coordinate with a new set of defenders.
Kaze elaborated on the necessity of this approach, stressing that exposure to different game scenarios with various teammates was the only way to get the 28-year-old netminder up to speed.
"Buthelezi came to us two weeks ago, and he's a goalkeeper that didn't have much [game] time last season, so it's important to try to speed up his integration," said Kaze as quoted by SABC Sport.
"We have to play him with different defenders and different players to give him time to adapt very quickly and to get him ready for the start of the season; that was the reason for him to play both games."
Valuable lessons from pre-season
While winning silverware during the pre-season is always a morale booster, the technical team is more focused on the data and tactical lessons gathered during the one-day event.
Reflecting on the progress made during the tournament, Kaze noted that the squad now has a much clearer identity.
"It was a very interesting day, and we've learnt a lot of lessons from the two games, while getting very good minutes in for everyone, so now we have a bit of a clear idea of how we're going into the first game," Kaze remarked.
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What comes next for Babina Noko?
The immediate priority for Buthelezi and his new teammates is the upcoming clash against Durban City on Saturday.
Despite the recent cup success, there is a sense of grounded realism within the Sekhukhune camp, with Kaze reminding his players that pre-season accolades count for little once the Premier Soccer League points are on the line.
"It's good to win the cup as well, but the most important thing is going to be the game against Durban City on Saturday," he added.
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