Sekhukhune United appoint Cedric Kaze to lead new era – 'His proven leadership... gives us great confidence'
New era begins
Sekhukhune United have wasted no time in securing their long-term project by officially announcing Cedric Kaze as the man to lead the club forward.
The Burundian international arrives with a growing reputation in the Premier Soccer League, having recently concluded his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs alongside Khalil Ben Youssef.
His appointment comes after weeks of speculation linking him with the vacancy.
The club confirmed the news on Friday, signaling a fresh start for Babina Noko ahead of a campaign that promises to be their most demanding yet.
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Sekhukhune's official statement
"Sekhukhune United Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Cedric Kaze as the club's new Head Coach," the statement noted.
"Coach Kaze brings a wealth of experience, having worked within the Burundi national team structures, at the renowned FC Barcelona Academy in Canada, and as part of the successful Young Africans SC technical team in Tanzania. His expertise in player development, team building, and high-performance football makes him a valuable addition to Sekhukhune United.
"The 46-year-old holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Science, CAF A and German Football Federation A coaching licenses, and played a key role in guiding Young Africans SC to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in
"We warmly welcome our mentor to the Babina Noko family and wish him every success in his new role."
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'Great confidence as we look ahead'
The club believes they have found the right man to lead them into their next chapter, with CEO Jonas Malatji backing the newly appointed coach to build on the team's ambitions.
"As the club continues to pursue its ambitions, we are delighted to welcome Coach Kaze to Sekhukhune United," said Malatji.
"His extensive football background, proven leadership, and valuable understanding of the Betway Premiership and the South African football landscape give us great confidence as we look ahead."
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What comes next for Kaze?
Kaze is expected to hit the ground running as the club looks to cement its position among the elite of South African football.
Kaze's transition to a head coaching role at Sekhukhune represents a significant step in his career.
The club hierarchy believes he is the right fit to build on the foundations laid by his predecessors while introducing a brand of football that will excite the supporters in the coming 2026/27 season.
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