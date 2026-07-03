Sekhukhune United appoint Cedric Kaze to lead new era – 'His proven leadership... gives us great confidence'

Sekhukhune United have wasted no time in securing their long-term project by officially announcing Cedric Kaze as the man to lead the club forward.

The Burundian international arrives with a growing reputation in the Premier Soccer League, having recently concluded his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs alongside Khalil Ben Youssef.

His appointment comes after weeks of speculation linking him with the vacancy.

The club confirmed the news on Friday, signaling a fresh start for Babina Noko ahead of a campaign that promises to be their most demanding yet.



