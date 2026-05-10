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Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs, May 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Sekhukhune United 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs: 'We are subjected to dull football; Amakhosi need a coach with a clear plan; Morris qualified us for CAF'

Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United
P. Mmodi
M. Lilepo
T. Khiba
T. Morris
M. Vilakazi
CAF Confederations Cup

CAF Confederation Cup qualification was hanging in the balance coming into this game, the stakes couldn’t have been any higher. In a dramatic twist, one of the forgotten Glamour Boys stars rose from the shadows to stamp his mark when it mattered most, etching his name back into the hearts of the supporters. The Soweto giants dug deep and showed real character to script a strong finish to the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, sealing their place on the continental stage in style with two games left.

Kaizer Chiefs produced a late smash-and-grab performance to snatch maximum points against Sekhukhune United with a 2-0 victory at New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The first-half exchanges lacked the much-needed cutting edge as both sides probed for openings without finding the breakthrough.

Amakhosi squandered a golden opportunity after Thato Khiba brought down Pule Mmodi in a dangerous area just outside the box, earning a promising free-kick.

Glody Lilepo stepped up with intent, but his curling right-footed effort sailed agonisingly over the top-right corner.

After the restart, Toaster Nsabata was called into action repeatedly as the Glamour Boys turned up the intensity, piling on the pressure with relentless attacking waves in search of a breakthrough on the scoreboard.

It took Tashreeq Morris' burning desire to prove his worth on his first feature of the season for the Soweto giants to finally find the breakthrough.

Soon after, drama erupted as Babina Noko made mistakes inside the penalty area.

Mfundo Vilakazi kept his cool from 12 yards and made no mistake in extending the lead, despite being forced to retake the spot-kick.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to the triumph.

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  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo's disastrous set pieces

    The amount of goals we should have scored this season if Lilepo practised set pieces 😭 Kaizer Chiefs would be talking about title winning by now -Thabiso Chang


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  • Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Morris goated

    Morris qualified us for Caf my goat 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - Uzalolwami

    😭 Kaizer Chiefs Co-Coaches like playing too much. They saw those line-ups we joked about against Sundowns, and they went and fetched Morris - alexsithole

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    No spark in the attacking phase

    Chiefs players will do everything in their power to have a successful back pass, but they don't put the same effort into attacking passes - LluTladi 🇿🇦


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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Co-coaches must leave

    Lack of playing identity. We are playing to the opponents all the time! This is why Siwelele knew they'd win against Chiefs. Co-coaches must finish the season and leave. Chiefs need a coach with a clear plan. No need to please/accommodate every player because SD loves him - CalvinCoza


  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Dull football

    Watching this Chiefs and Skhukhune game is hurting my eyes yeerr!! After what we watched in yesterday’s games, today we are subjected to dull football - Londanii


  • West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Amakhosi too good for PSL clubs

    We want Arsenal and PSG combined🥹 - MarleneEurell

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN