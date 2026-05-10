Sekhukhune United 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs: 'We are subjected to dull football; Amakhosi need a coach with a clear plan; Morris qualified us for CAF'

Kaizer Chiefs produced a late smash-and-grab performance to snatch maximum points against Sekhukhune United with a 2-0 victory at New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The first-half exchanges lacked the much-needed cutting edge as both sides probed for openings without finding the breakthrough.

Amakhosi squandered a golden opportunity after Thato Khiba brought down Pule Mmodi in a dangerous area just outside the box, earning a promising free-kick.

Glody Lilepo stepped up with intent, but his curling right-footed effort sailed agonisingly over the top-right corner.

After the restart, Toaster Nsabata was called into action repeatedly as the Glamour Boys turned up the intensity, piling on the pressure with relentless attacking waves in search of a breakthrough on the scoreboard.

It took Tashreeq Morris' burning desire to prove his worth on his first feature of the season for the Soweto giants to finally find the breakthrough.

Soon after, drama erupted as Babina Noko made mistakes inside the penalty area.

Mfundo Vilakazi kept his cool from 12 yards and made no mistake in extending the lead, despite being forced to retake the spot-kick.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to the triumph.

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