Sipho Mbule, Sejhukhune UnitedBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Seema delighted with Mbule's Sekhukhune United debut but feels on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder can offer more - 'He can do better'

Premier Soccer LeagueS. MbuleSekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United vs Chippa UnitedChippa United

Sipho Mbule impressed in his debut for Sekhukhune United, could this be the turning point in his career?

  • Glimpses of Mbule's talents showcased
  • Seema believes he needs more time to fully adapt
  • The upcoming matches will be critical for Mbule
