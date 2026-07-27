Sebastian Pedersen reveals the key reason behind Orlando Pirates' transfer - 'This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'
- Backpagepix
A dream move to the Buccaneers
Orlando Pirates have officially secured the services of Sebastian Pedersen, finalising a deal with Norwegian 1st Division outfit Sogndal.
The move signals a major shift in recruitment strategy for the Soweto giants, as they look toward European talent to lead their frontline.
Speaking to his former club's official website, the forward expressed his immense pride at making the move to the Buccaneers.
"This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is such a huge club that I couldn’t pass up the chance when it arose," Pedersen explained.
Overcoming initial doubts about South Africa
Pedersen admitted that he had some early reservations when the interest from the Sea Robbers first surfaced, however, those concerns were quickly alleviated as he conducted his own research into the club and the country.
"At first, I was a bit sceptical, but the more I’ve learned about the club and life in South Africa, the more excited I’ve become.
"I am very grateful that Sogndal reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates," he added.
A heartfelt farewell to Sogndal
While Pedersen is clearly focused on the future and the immediate challenges awaiting him in Soweto, he has taken the time to reflect on his time with Sogndal.
The striker developed a strong bond with the supporters and the local community in Norway, making it difficult to say goodbye despite the lure of Pirates.
"I’ve had an incredible time at Sogndal.
"I felt welcome from the very first second, and the local community embraced me.
"It has been a fantastic place to be, both on and off the pitch.
"I’m left with many great memories and am grateful for my time here," Pedersen stated.
What comes next for Pedersen?
The 27-year-old is expected to arrive in South Africa this week, leaving him with little time to settle into his new surroundings and build chemistry with his teammates ahead of the new PSL season.
With the Buccaneers set to open their title defence against Milford FC on August 1, all eyes will be on whether the Norwegian forward is deemed ready to feature.
Supporters will undoubtedly be eager to catch a first glimpse of their latest European recruit, should Abdeslam Ouaddou decide the newcomer is ready to make his debut.
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