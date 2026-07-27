Sebastian Pedersen reveals the key reason behind Orlando Pirates' transfer - 'This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Orlando Pirates have officially secured the services of Sebastian Pedersen, finalising a deal with Norwegian 1st Division outfit Sogndal.

The move signals a major shift in recruitment strategy for the Soweto giants, as they look toward European talent to lead their frontline.

Speaking to his former club's official website, the forward expressed his immense pride at making the move to the Buccaneers.

"This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is such a huge club that I couldn’t pass up the chance when it arose," Pedersen explained.



