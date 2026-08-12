Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Ittihad - Moussa Diaby - Youssef En-NesyriAI - Gemini

Translated by

Scouting Roshn: the story of a spatial gap that puts Al-Ittihad's season on the brink of collapse

FEATURES
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Y. En-Nesyri
Fabinho
M. Diaby
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Morocco
Brazil
France

The "Doyen" faces numerous difficulties in the new season

"I will not think about that now." Those terse words from Jens Wissing, Al-Ittihad's German technical director, set alarm bells ringing among the club's supporters after the 4-1 win over Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite play-off.

He was responding to the prospect of striking new deals during the current summer transfer window. Should that silence hold, it would signal a season that could prove catastrophic for the Tigers' fortress.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

  • A spatial gap swallows Al-Ittihad's season

    Al-Ittihad's squad doesn't look a bad one. It boasts an abundance of players in defence and attack. But between those two lines sits a clear positional gap in midfield that cannot be overlooked under any circumstances.

    The new season began without three of the midfielders who featured last term. Brazilian Fabinho left when his contract expired, while Mali's Mamadou Doumbia and Hamed Al-Ghamdi are both nursing long-term injuries.

    Faisal Al-Ghamdi has edged closer to a move to Neom too, making him the latest to leave the club's midfield.

    To compensate, Al-Ittihad landed Senegal's Dion Lopy from Almeria and Rakan Al-Kaabi from Al-Fayha, and the club remain keen to sign a new foreign player in the same role. That is essential and indispensable.

    Despite Al-Kaabi's arrival, Fessing turned in his first official match to the young Farha Al-Shamrani in midfield alongside Lopy. He delivered a good performance, but his age showed in flashes of recklessness, enough to earn him a yellow card early on.

    That natural eagerness could cost the Tigers dearly in tougher matches, which makes finding a new midfielder to start alongside Lopy and Algerian Hossam Aouar a necessity.

    The signing wouldn't just be there to start. He would also add depth to the squad, covering for Lopy should the Senegalese sit out. That is expected, and losing him without another body in the door would make matters far harder.

    • Advertisement

  • Will Al-Ittihad clip his wing?

    Just a few days ago, Al-Ittihad boasted a clear numerical abundance on the wings, with players of the calibre of Frenchman Moussa Diaby, Dutchman Steven Bergwijn, Portuguese Roger Fernandes, plus Marwan Al-Sahafi and Abdulrahman Al-Aboud.

    That abundance has begun to fade. Roger Fernandes has suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that has brought his season close to an end, and French star Moussa Diaby could yet depart for Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen.

    Diaby may face widespread criticism from Al-Ittihad's fans, but what he produced against Al-Jazira confirmed his quality and his ability to make a difference whenever the manager gets the most out of him.

    His departure would leave Al-Ittihad's wing broken. He would be the second right winger missing from the team after Roger Fernandes, leaving young Marwan Al-Sahafi alone on that flank.

    Keeping the French winger, alongside Dutchman Steven Bergwijn on the other side, with strong alternatives such as Marwan Al-Sahafi, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, would guarantee greater depth in the squad and hand the team plenty of strong solutions.

  • En-Nesyri: a final answer?

    Diaby is not the only Al-Ittihad player who could head for the exit. The attacking line looks especially vulnerable, with Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri also under threat amid reports that Vicente Sanchez remains unconvinced by his abilities.

    He set up the fourth goal against Al-Jazira, yet the Moroccan still fell short of the level demanded. That has revived talk of a departure that can no longer be put off.

    Losing En-Nesyri would force Al-Ittihad into the market for a new striker. With the European transfer window drawing to a close, that will be no easy task.

    One option would be to make do with Saleh Al-Shehri and Nigerian George Ilenikhena at the heart of the attack. That scenario looks wildly optimistic, and leaning on it could wreck Al-Ittihad's season.

    Al-Shehri brings plenty of experience, true enough, but he has been away from the pitch for a long spell. Add his recurring injuries, and counting on him as a first-choice or even a back-up striker becomes a gamble.

    Ilenikhena, meanwhile, cannot shoulder the load on his own. He lacks experience, and handing the attack of a club the size of Al-Ittihad to a player who missed most of last season carries obvious risk.

    The bigger danger is that Ilenikhena himself walks away. Several European clubs want him, and his exit would leave Al-Ittihad in an even tighter spot next season, even if En-Nesyri stays.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • A hidden loophole

    These gaps appear obvious to everyone, but another problem lurks in Al-Ittihad's line-up: the right-back position. That is despite three players in the Saudi club's squad who can fill the role.

    Muhannad Al-Shanqiti ranks among the best full-backs in the Saudi league, yet he shines more going forward. At the back, he leaves vast spaces for rival clubs to exploit.

    The bigger problem shows up when Al-Shanqiti himself is missing. That happened against Al-Jazira, where Vissing did not turn to his substitute Ahmed Al-Julaidan but instead tested the Serbian defender Jan Carlo Simic in the position.

    Simic failed to contain the threat of Milson, Al-Jazira's winger, before Al-Julaidan came on. Everyone then grasped why Vissing had left him out: the recklessness and rashness that cost him a fatal error on the edge of the penalty area.

    That same rashness defined Al-Julaidan last season. It earned him a red card after a disastrous challenge during the clash with Al-Nassr in the round of 16 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

    Even the third substitute, Fawaz Al-Suqoor, has a clear defensive weakness. Securing this side of the pitch in tough matches becomes a near-impossible mission, one that could cost the "Tigers" dearly.

  • A message to the federation: close the door!

    All of this confirms the task facing Al-Ittihad's management in the ongoing summer transfer window: shut the door on any departures among the key players, and even the substitutes if the squad lacks numbers.

    The Doyen's midfield crisis began with the release of players like Fabinho, coinciding with a run of injuries. That problem must not spread to other positions on the pitch, such as the wingers and the out-and-out striker.

    Having retained all their stars, Al-Ittihad's management now need at least one new midfielder, while lining up further deals to raise the team's quality in mid-season.

    That is the only way Al-Ittihad recover from the catastrophic campaign they endured last term and deliver in the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite in particular.

    Release the stars without signing suitable replacements, or bring in lesser ones, and it means only one thing. The same mistakes, repeated, while waiting for new results that will certainly never come.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK