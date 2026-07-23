Scottland FC coach outlines strategy for Kaizer Chiefs showdown in the Toyota Cup – ‘I heard Chiefs will play two teams'

Scottland FC are gearing up for one of the biggest fixtures in their recent history as they prepare to take on South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 league victory over Bulawayo Chiefs on Wednesday, the Zimbabwean side is shifting its focus entirely to the Toyota Cup.

Speaking after his side's recent domestic success, coach Norman Mapeza revealed that he is considering a unique approach to handle the physical demands of the fixture.

The coach is aware that his opponents might utilise their entire squad to maintain high intensity throughout the ninety minutes.



