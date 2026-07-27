Scottland FC coach Norman Mapeza praises 'organised' Kaizer Chiefs after Toyota Cup defeat - 'It was a good game of football'

Kaizer Chiefs emerged victorious in their pre-season Toyota Cup clash, securing a 1-0 win over Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the first half when Mfundo Vilakazi fired Chiefs to glory with a well-taken strike that the Zimbabwean visitors were unable to answer.

Despite the loss, Mapeza viewed the high-profile friendly as a vital exercise for his squad as they prepare for major challenges ahead.

Reflecting on the performance immediately after the final whistle, Mapeza shared his thoughts with SABC Sport, focused on the quality of the spectacle.

"Look, it was a good game of football, I think the people that came here enjoyed the game.

"Coming to our team, I think it’s a good preparation towards resuming our cup and league games.”



