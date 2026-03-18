Kasper Schmeichel, the 39-year-old former Leicester City goalkeeper who won the Premier League title in 2016 and is now the first-choice goalkeeper for Celtic in Scotland, may have played his "last football match" on 22 February, as he himself has stated, due to a couple of shoulder operations he is due to undergo, meaning he will miss the World Cup play-offs in which his Denmark side are set to face North Macedonia in the semi-finals.
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Schmeichel: "I may have played my last football match." The Danish goalkeeper's injury is extremely serious
IS HIS CAREER OVER?
"I've been a footballer since I was born. It's devastating. At the moment, I'm really struggling to come to terms with what's happened," Golazo told CBS Sports, in front of his father Peter, himself a former goalkeeper and pundit on the programme.
"On Tuesday I received the news that this could be the end of my career. By the time I’m fit again, I might be over 40." Recovery time is estimated at 11–12 months. "I’ll do everything I can to see if I can make a comeback. It would probably be one of the greatest achievements of my career if I managed to recover from an injury like this. I’ll fight, I’ll try everything I can. I’ll do the rehab." But what kind of injury is it?
FOUR PROBLEMS TOGETHER
"I tore my bicep and rotator cuff, dislocated my shoulder and damaged the glenoid labrum. I’ve lost everything. To put it in simpler terms, it’s as if a baseball player were to tear his anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon at the same time."