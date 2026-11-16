The winger, born in 2002, tore forward with bursts of pace and acceleration, playing with the freedom to take risks. He hit the post twice, then scored the goal that broke the deadlock at 1-0. It was a strike worthy of the highlight reels, combining precision, quality and power. In the 41st minute of the first half, the former Hertha Berlin player controlled a Kimmich pass on the left, took on Dumfries and cut inside onto his right foot. Despite the tight angle, he curled a thunderous shot towards the far post and into the top corner beyond a helpless Verbruggen.