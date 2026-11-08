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FBL-NOR-ELITE-TROMSO-BODO/GLIMTAFP
Translated by

Scare at Tromso-Bodo/Glimt: part of away section collapses, one fan in hospital

Tromsoe vs Bodoe/Glimt
Tromsoe
Bodoe/Glimt
Eliteserien
Next matches
MOL

MOL

Eliteserien

20 Nov 2026

BOD

BOD

TRO

TRO

Eliteserien

21 Nov 2026

VIK

VIK

The Eliteserien match between Tromsø and Bodø/Glimt stopped after 40 minutes when part of the away supporters' section behind the goal at the Alfheim Stadion collapsed. "Five people fell, and one was admitted to hospital," said Simen Pedersen, Bodø/Glimt's press relations officer. He added that the supporter was conscious when an ambulance took them to hospital.

  • What happened

    "We were singing and jumping as we always do, then the floor suddenly gave way and the row in front of us split in two. I saw at least two people fall," a fan told VG.

  • In the title race

    Police have opened an investigation. Away supporters were initially evacuated, then moved to a side stand reserved for Tromsø. The match resumed at 4pm, and Bodo/Glimt won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ola Brynhildsen. With four rounds remaining, Bodo have 62 points, level with Viking.

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Next matches
MOL

MOL

Eliteserien

20 Nov 2026

BOD

BOD

TRO

TRO

Eliteserien

21 Nov 2026

VIK

VIK