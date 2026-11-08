The Eliteserien match between Tromsø and Bodø/Glimt stopped after 40 minutes when part of the away supporters' section behind the goal at the Alfheim Stadion collapsed. "Five people fell, and one was admitted to hospital," said Simen Pedersen, Bodø/Glimt's press relations officer. He added that the supporter was conscious when an ambulance took them to hospital.
AFP
Translated by
Scare at Tromso-Bodo/Glimt: part of away section collapses, one fan in hospital
What happened
"We were singing and jumping as we always do, then the floor suddenly gave way and the row in front of us split in two. I saw at least two people fall," a fan told VG.
In the title race
Police have opened an investigation. Away supporters were initially evacuated, then moved to a side stand reserved for Tromsø. The match resumed at 4pm, and Bodo/Glimt won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ola Brynhildsen. With four rounds remaining, Bodo have 62 points, level with Viking.
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