Say what?! Kaizer Chiefs legend rains on Orlando Pirates Premier Soccer League title parade - 'I'm still giving the title to Sundowns'

Football analyst Junior Khanye is not ready to take his foot off the accelerator in relation to his early prediction, maintaining that Mamelodi Sundowns are still primed to defend their Betway Premiership crown.

The Tshwane giants currently find themselves in a precarious position after a 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy FC midweek handed the initiative to their rivals.

Sundowns have finished their domestic campaign with 68 points, while Orlando Pirates are currently on 65 points with two games remaining.

This means the Brazilians must hope the Buccaneers drop points against both Durban City and Orbit College FC to hand them the trophy on a silver platter.

"I'm not gonna change what I said before, Sundowns can still win the league this season," Khanye declared to KickOff.



