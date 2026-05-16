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Say what?! Kaizer Chiefs legend rains on Orlando Pirates Premier Soccer League title parade - 'I'm still giving the title to Sundowns'
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Still backing the Brazilians
Football analyst Junior Khanye is not ready to take his foot off the accelerator in relation to his early prediction, maintaining that Mamelodi Sundowns are still primed to defend their Betway Premiership crown.
The Tshwane giants currently find themselves in a precarious position after a 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy FC midweek handed the initiative to their rivals.
Sundowns have finished their domestic campaign with 68 points, while Orlando Pirates are currently on 65 points with two games remaining.
This means the Brazilians must hope the Buccaneers drop points against both Durban City and Orbit College FC to hand them the trophy on a silver platter.
"I'm not gonna change what I said before, Sundowns can still win the league this season," Khanye declared to KickOff.
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Pirates could still slip up
Despite the momentum being firmly with the Sea Robbers, Khanye believes an upset is on the cards.
He points to the upcoming fixture against Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena as a potential banana skin for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side.
The analyst suggested that the pressure of the title race often leads to unexpected results at the final hurdle.
"Yes, Pirates have an advantage, but Pirates can surprise you and draw against Durban City. They are playing against a Durban City FC team that is fighting for a Top Eight spot," Khanye explained.
He also took the time to praise the Bucs' tactical shift under their current leadership, stating: "Yes, Pirates deserve the Team of the Season award, their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou deserves the Coach of the Season, he's done better than Jose Riveiro."
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Fatigue and refereeing drama
Addressing Sundowns' recent struggles, Khanye was quick to defend coach Miguel Cardoso, citing a congested fixture list as the primary reason for their loss of form.
He believes the heavy schedule has taken a physical toll on a squad that has been fighting on multiple fronts, including a deep run in continental competition.
"Sundowns' schedule is very difficult. What their coach Miguel Cardoso is saying is not an excuse, they are playing every three days or so.
"It's rare to see Sundowns sitting seven days without playing. But still, they've reached the Champions League final when there was no one giving them a chance.
"I believe they can win the Champions League. They lost to TS Galaxy because of their busy schedule.
"In the Kaizer Chiefs game, the referee was the Man of the Match for me. (Siphesihle) Ndlovu was supposed to be given a red card," he adds.
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The final verdict
As the season reaches its crescendo, the former Amakhosi winger believes the current challenge will ultimately strengthen the Chloorkop outfit for years to come.
He insists that the battle for the top spot has reached a level of intensity not seen in recent years, largely due to the attacking prowess displayed by the Soweto giants.
“Pirates really pushed them. They are currently the best attacking team in South Africa, hence their games are sold out everywhere they play.
"There are games whereby I felt Sundowns didn't do more. But I'm still saying, Sundowns can defend their title. Pirates can draw against Durban City or lose.
"And also, remember that once Orbit College lose against Pirates, they are relegated. Therefore, I'm still giving the title to Sundowns," Khanye concluded.