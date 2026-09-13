Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Ruben Neves Al-Hilal 2025-26Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Saudi Arabia, disgraceful chants about Diogo Jota’s death to target Ruben Neves: Cristiano Ronaldo also speaks out

R. Neves
Al-Hilal
C. Ronaldo

Incident worthy of condemnation in the Saudi Pro League

During Al-Taawoun's match against Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, which ended 6-0 to Simone Inzaghi's side, home fans aimed shameful chants at the Portuguese midfielder Rúben Neves about the death of his former international team-mate Diogo Jota.


The two players, who had met in Portugal's youth national teams, became great friends during their time at Wolverhampton. After the tragic death of Diogo Jota, Neves wore the number 21 shirt for Portugal in honour of his best friend.


Ruben Neves said, as reported by Cronache di Spogliatoio: "I only hope they do not go and pray after what they have done".

  • Ronaldo: “Never again at the stadium, these people”

    Cristiano Ronaldo also weighed in, the Portuguese star who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia: "These people should never be allowed into a stadium again".


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google