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Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Saudi adventure has not satisfied his ambition: Al-Hilal star offers himself to European giant

Transfers
Saudi Pro League
Serie A
Juventus
AC Milan
SSC Napoli
T. Hernandez
Saudi Arabia
Italy
France

The club sets its stance on selling the player: a major obstacle stands in the way of the deal

Priorities shift fast in the transfer market, and even the biggest names see their plans change overnight. Long contracts and ambitious projects count for little once a player's focus moves elsewhere.

Saudi football has pulled in some of the game's biggest stars, yet plenty of players still regard Europe's pitches as the defining stage of their careers.

Theo Hernandez could be the next to prove the point. Several reports in the past few hours claim the Al-Hilal star is offering his services to a European giant, desperate for a return to the old continent, and this summer's window may yet reshape his future.

  • Did the experience fall short of expectations?

    After just one year with Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez is already preparing to return to Europe. The French full-back dreams of a return to the top level, and he is said to have offered his services to one of Italy's major clubs, according to Foot Mercato.

    Just one year after landing in Saudi Arabia, Hernandez has already begun looking to the future. The left-back had signed a long-term deal with Al-Hilal, tempted by a fresh challenge on the sporting, family and financial fronts following a fine spell at Milan. He arrived in the summer of 2025 keen to sample a league on the rise, ready to open an important new chapter in his career.

    The same outlet continued: "But this experience, however lucrative, does not appear to have fully met his expectations. As he approaches the age of 29, Theo Hernandez still believes he has several more years at the highest level ahead of him, and he no longer hides his desire to return to the great European stages. His participation in the World Cup has also reinforced this conviction."

    Leaving European football behind hasn't cost him the trust of former France coach Didier Deschamps, who remains convinced the defender can still deliver his drive, strength and experience at the very top.

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  • "I will return to Europe one day"

    On the sidelines of the 2026 World Cup, Theo Hernandez dropped a clear hint about his professional future. Speaking to the newspaper Marca, the France international insisted his move to Saudi Arabia need not be the last stop of his career. "This is not final. I hope to return to play in Europe one day. I signed a three-year contract in Saudi Arabia and I am very happy with that. After that, I don't know what will happen, but I hope to return to Europe," he said.

    Those words instantly sparked questions about where he goes next. His contract with Al-Hilal runs until 2028.

    The former Real Madrid man also spoke of his bond with Spain, admitting his regret at never fully showing his potential in his homeland. A return to La Liga, he suggested, could one day be on the cards.

    He joined Al-Hilal after long discussions with those closest to him. Now the pull of Europe's elite appears to be growing stronger.

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  • Juventus and Massara's winning card

    Foot Mercato continued: "According to information published by the newspaper Tuttosport, this yearning for a return to European competitions could accelerate in the coming months. The Italian newspaper confirms that Theo Hernandez has offered his services to Juventus, who are seriously considering the opportunity. The French player is said to have been in private contact with his close friend Ricky Massara, who is currently involved in the Juventus project as sporting director, and who played an important role in his move to Milan in 2019 alongside Paolo Maldini.

    The two men built a strong relationship, with mutual trust forged as they revived the left-back's career in the Rossoneri shirt.

    Now Massara could prove the decisive factor in the French international's potential return to Serie A.

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  • Al-Hilal welcomes... but!

    According to the same website, "Al-Hilal no longer considers the player entirely essential, and appears ready to consider his departure should a suitable offer arrive, even if that takes the form of a loan".

    Tuttosport reckon Napoli could also be in the running for Theo Hernandez, while La Stampa report that Atletico Madrid want him too.

    The Frenchman, for his part, is said to have made clear he's ready to return to a more competitive environment and keep chasing his sporting ambitions.

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  • Obstacles in the way of the deal: will Hernandez accept Juventus's condition?

    Juventus have shown strong interest in signing Theo Hernandez to strengthen their left flank. The pull is those remarkable numbers with Milan, where he racked up 195 matches, 31 goals and 27 assists. The Italian club prize his attacking qualities and his European experience.

    Foot Mercato explained: "But the deal faces several obstacles, the first of which is the question of salary, as Juventus want to maintain a strict policy and do not want to disturb their financial balance. Theo Hernandez will most likely have to accept a significant reduction in his salary if he wants to return to Italy. The potential departure of Andrea Cambiaso could also open the door for him, even if the matter remains complicated."

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