After just one year with Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez is already preparing to return to Europe. The French full-back dreams of a return to the top level, and he is said to have offered his services to one of Italy's major clubs, according to Foot Mercato.

Just one year after landing in Saudi Arabia, Hernandez has already begun looking to the future. The left-back had signed a long-term deal with Al-Hilal, tempted by a fresh challenge on the sporting, family and financial fronts following a fine spell at Milan. He arrived in the summer of 2025 keen to sample a league on the rise, ready to open an important new chapter in his career.

The same outlet continued: "But this experience, however lucrative, does not appear to have fully met his expectations. As he approaches the age of 29, Theo Hernandez still believes he has several more years at the highest level ahead of him, and he no longer hides his desire to return to the great European stages. His participation in the World Cup has also reinforced this conviction."

Leaving European football behind hasn't cost him the trust of former France coach Didier Deschamps, who remains convinced the defender can still deliver his drive, strength and experience at the very top.

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