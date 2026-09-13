Here are the player ratings for Sassuolo-Juventus 3-2, a match from the fourth round of the Serie A 2026-27 season.
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Sassuolo-Juventus, CM’s player ratings: Zhegrova offers false hope, Kolo Muani disastrous, Adzic a dream, Matic the master. And Aquilani beat Spalletti
Sassuolo
Muric 7: the crossbar, clipped by Nico Gonzalez's effort, saves him early on, then he comfortably keeps out a left-footed shot from Koopmeiners and a right-footed one from Conceicao. Early in the second half he does well to turn a right-footed effort from Alajbegovic behind for a corner, then repeats it against the Bosnian on 60 minutes and produces another save a few minutes later from Douglas Luiz. He makes a brilliant stop from Alajbegovic late on.
Cinquegrano 6.5: he makes himself noticed both in his covering of Alajbegovic and in driving forward down the flank, overlapping with Berardi.
Leysen 6.5: alongside Idzes, he shares the task of marking Kolo Muani and gives the Frenchman nothing. Solid throughout against the forwards, he picks up a yellow card late on for a foul on Woltemade.
Idzes 6.5: precise in his marking, and compared with Leysen he gets forward more too, looking for a header from set-pieces. (From the 81st minute Caleta-Car: N/A)
Doig 6.5: he catches the eye with a burst down the left in the 35th minute, finishing into the side netting. A display full of substance and running.
Thorstvedt 6: preferred to Adzic, he offers a hard-working contribution in midfield until he is substituted. (From the 70th minute Adzic 7.5: with the last kick, he finds the ex's goal that halts Juventus' second comeback: it is the goal for 3-2, curled into the far corner. A year ago he scored, in a Juventus shirt, the 4-3 goal against Inter in the final minute. Now on loan at Sassuolo, he does it again against Juventus: for him, a fairytale).
Matic 8: in midfield he makes his experience and passing geometry count against Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners. His assist for Esposito's goal is a masterstroke, and he repeats it with other plays in the build-up phase.
Lipani 5.5: together with Thorstvedt, he is one of the lungs that allow Matic to develop his geometry. A booking early in the second half limits his interventions in breaking up play, and Aquilani replaces him shortly afterwards. (From the 55th minute Bakola 6.5: he is a player Juventus are watching with the transfer market in mind: his assist for Bowie's goal is valuable).
Berardi 6: on the right he is a constant thorn in Juventus' defence's side, but he also moves centrally, playing as a genuine orchestrator of Sassuolo's attacking play. Near the end of the first half he forces Vicario into a low save with a left-footed effort from distance. He does so again early in the second half, drawing another save from Vicario. He often looks to combine with Matic. (From the 70th minute Dominguez 6: he comes on and does his job)
Esposito 7: he plays as the centre-forward, tasked both with attacking the goal and creating space for Berardi and Laurienté. One of his shots from the edge of the area goes just wide of Vicario's left post. As the minutes pass, especially in the second half, he begins to roam across the whole attack until he finds the goal with his right foot from a fine assist by Matic. (From the 70th minute Bowie 7: he gets one chance, but it is the most important one: from Bakola's assist he scores for 2-1.
Laurienté 6.5: starting from the left side of the attack, he works hard for his team-mates, with a couple of fine switches to the opposite flank. In the second half he causes Kalulu problems.
Manager Aquilani 7: he sets the match up well and finishes even better, with spot-on and decisive substitutions. The pupil beats the master Spalletti.
Juventus
Vicario 5.5: his first intervention is a knee-high charge just before the half-hour mark, then he also comes out with his head in the middle third ahead of Berardi. He then gets down to save the Neroverdi captain’s left-footed effort towards the end of the first half, and repeats it at the start of the second half, turning the No. 10’s left-footed shot behind for a corner. The defence carry more blame than he does for Sassuolo’s three goals, but with three conceded he cannot be given a pass mark.
Kalulu 5: alert against Laurienté and not especially inclined to get forward, he is inaccurate with some of his passing and in the way he handles Laurienté. He is nowhere to be seen for Adzic’s goal, just like the central defenders, they were all upfield.
Bremer 4.5: he uses his physicality and his ability to step in front both against Esposito and Laurienté. Alongside Kelly, he is beaten by Esposito and Matic in the move for the 1-0 goal. His positioning is not perfect for the 2-1 goal either, and for 3-2 he is not there at all, having gone forward.
Lucumí 5.5: he does well to get across to Berardi after Conceicao’s misplaced pass had sent him through. He is then rash in the challenge on Esposito that earns him a booking and the consequent substitution at half-time. (From 46' Kelly 5: for Esposito’s goal, together with Bremer, he is beaten by the Sassuolo striker).
Celik 5.5: on his side is Sassuolo’s most difficult customer, Berardi. Celik gets the better of him well early in the match, then the Sassuolo captain starts to roam more and it is not easy for the Turk to stay with him. He improves in the second half, with some good ball recoveries against Berardi and Esposito. Sassuolo’s goal, however, starts down his flank.
Douglas Luiz 5.5: he has now taken command of the Old Lady’s midfield with confidence, but his passing is almost always simple, balls into the nearest team-mate and never risky. He is useful with some ball recoveries and also tries his luck with a right-footed shot saved by Muric. He picks up a yellow card for a foul on Doig.
Koopmeiners 5.5: he alternates in the regista role with Douglas Luiz, playing on the left side of Juventus’ midfield. He is timid and at times inaccurate with his vertical passing. Shortly after the half-hour mark he has the chance to unleash his left foot from the edge of the box, but the shot is weak and predictable. He fades badly after the break (From 70' Sarr 5.5: introduced in an ending Juventus will want to forget).
Conceicao 6: early on he plays a nerve-jangling backpass that opens up a Sassuolo counter-attack and gives Berardi a chance. He grows into the first half and finds space with his pace and dribbling on the right, but the final ball is not always accurate. Towards the end of the first half he moves to the left and from there tries a right-footed shot saved by Muric. (From 60' Zhegrova 7.5: he comes on and produces a few flashes, with plenty of emphasis and little end product. He is clinical instead, and very much so, when in the 82nd minute he controls the ball and then scores with a precise left-footed finish. But that is not all: deep into stoppage time, again with his left foot, but this time with power, he finds the 2-2 goal).
Nico Gonzalez 6: straight from the off he clips the crossbar with a fine right-footed effort from the edge of the area. He always gives the impression of being Juventus’ most dangerous player, both potentially and in reality, and his bursts are constant, both going forward and tracking back. (From 60' Woltemade 5: he has the big chance in the 84th minute, when he rises for a header but sends it wide).
Alajbegović 6: he sees plenty of the ball and, after 15 minutes, frees himself with a piece of skill and a double stepover on the left, putting the ball into the area without finding team-mates ready to finish. Every time he gets the ball he drives forward and the Neroverdi defenders struggle to contain him. He starts the second half with a right-footed effort turned behind for a corner by Muric, then tries again on the hour mark with the same outcome. He has a third go, selfishly, drawing Spalletti’s anger because he does not pick out Kolo Muani and Woltemade. Then, a few minutes from the end, after 1-1, Muric denies him with a great save. (From 88' Oboawvoduo: n/a).
Kolo Muani 4: he starts by struggling enormously, as in previous matches, both to make himself available and with his control. In the first half he is almost a ghost, and after the break nothing changes, he is totally absent.
Manager Spalletti 5: he loses the battle with his pupil Aquilani. Zhegrova’s introduction is the right call, persisting with Kolo Muani less so. At the end, at 2-2, perhaps he should have told the team to settle for their second comeback instead of throwing themselves recklessly in search of victory and ending up with a defeat).
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