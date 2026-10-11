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Como 1907 v US Lecce - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
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Sassuolo-AC Milan live refereeing analysis: De Winter goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty. Musah and Bakola escape bookings

Serie A
AC Milan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo vs AC Milan

The most controversial refereeing decisions of the match

Sassuolo v AC Milan kicks off at 6pm, with plenty at stake for both clubs in the table. Amorim's AC Milan are chasing Inter and Lazio and could draw level with Roma. Sassuolo could draw level with Napoli and close the gap to AC Milan in the race for European places. That leaves Michael Fourneau and his refereeing team under considerable pressure. Santoro and Meraviglia are in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato covers the match's most contentious incidents.


  • The full referee appointment

    FOURNEAU

    PALERMO: ROSSI L.

    IV: CHIFFI

    VAR: SANTORO

    AVAR: MERAVIGLIA

  • 45+8' De Winter appeals for a penalty

    De Winter takes up a position in the penalty area as the ball comes back from a corner, then goes down after contact with Van der Brempt. Fourneau decides the contact between the former Como defender's leg and the AC Milan centre-back's is not a foul. At the first stoppage, VAR holds up the restart but considers the incident either fair or insufficient to warrant intervention. The check ends with no action taken.

  • 45+3 De Winter booked

    Chukwueze loses the ball and Laurienté bursts forward. He beats his man twice before De Winter holds him and pulls him down to stop the counter-attack. A textbook yellow card.

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  • 41' Estupinan booked

    Rabiot gives the ball away cheaply, forcing Estupinan to pull Berardi back. Estupinan picks up the first yellow card of the match.

  • 40' Moreira risks a yellow card

    After Van der Brempt provokes him, Moreira ignores the ball and floors the full-back in black and green with a body check. The full-back hits his head as he falls to the ground. Fourneau does not give a foul, despite the extremely high risk.

  • 31': Bakola should have been shown a yellow card

    As Bakola tries to hold off Gila, he steps on Gila's heel with his studs. Fourneau gives the clear foul but again opts against a booking. It warranted a yellow card.

  • 2' Musah should have been shown a yellow card

    Yunus Musah should have seen yellow. The AC Milan midfielder fouled Bakola with a late challenge, stopping a potential Sassuolo counter-attack. Fourneau gave him a talking-to instead, though the rules called for a booking.

    For Marelli, the decision was clear: "Even though we're still at the start, that challenge warranted a yellow card for its impudence."

Europa League
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Salzburg
SAL
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Serie A
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Frosinone
FRC
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Sassuolo
SAS