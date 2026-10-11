Sassuolo v AC Milan kicks off at 6pm, with plenty at stake for both clubs in the table. Amorim's AC Milan are chasing Inter and Lazio and could draw level with Roma. Sassuolo could draw level with Napoli and close the gap to AC Milan in the race for European places. That leaves Michael Fourneau and his refereeing team under considerable pressure. Santoro and Meraviglia are in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato covers the match's most contentious incidents.
Sassuolo-AC Milan live refereeing analysis: De Winter goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty. Musah and Bakola escape bookings
The full referee appointment
FOURNEAU
PALERMO: ROSSI L.
IV: CHIFFI
VAR: SANTORO
AVAR: MERAVIGLIA
45+8' De Winter appeals for a penalty
De Winter takes up a position in the penalty area as the ball comes back from a corner, then goes down after contact with Van der Brempt. Fourneau decides the contact between the former Como defender's leg and the AC Milan centre-back's is not a foul. At the first stoppage, VAR holds up the restart but considers the incident either fair or insufficient to warrant intervention. The check ends with no action taken.
45+3 De Winter booked
Chukwueze loses the ball and Laurienté bursts forward. He beats his man twice before De Winter holds him and pulls him down to stop the counter-attack. A textbook yellow card.
41' Estupinan booked
Rabiot gives the ball away cheaply, forcing Estupinan to pull Berardi back. Estupinan picks up the first yellow card of the match.
40' Moreira risks a yellow card
After Van der Brempt provokes him, Moreira ignores the ball and floors the full-back in black and green with a body check. The full-back hits his head as he falls to the ground. Fourneau does not give a foul, despite the extremely high risk.
31': Bakola should have been shown a yellow card
As Bakola tries to hold off Gila, he steps on Gila's heel with his studs. Fourneau gives the clear foul but again opts against a booking. It warranted a yellow card.
2' Musah should have been shown a yellow card
Yunus Musah should have seen yellow. The AC Milan midfielder fouled Bakola with a late challenge, stopping a potential Sassuolo counter-attack. Fourneau gave him a talking-to instead, though the rules called for a booking.
For Marelli, the decision was clear: "Even though we're still at the start, that challenge warranted a yellow card for its impudence."
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