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Giovanni SartoriGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Sartori: “I’m not leaving Bologna”. The sporting director’s truth about Rowe, Tedesco and Raimondo

Bologna

Bologna’s technical director takes stock of the transfer market and his future

Giovanni Sartori, technical director of Bologna, has spoken to Gazzetta dello Sport.


On Bernardeschi: "He has an option to extend, so...".


On Rowe: "Until ten days before the end of the summer window he had no market. Nothing. For us, within that period, it would have been wrong to sell him, then something changed: an unpleasant situation arose with us, and also with his team-mates, in which Johnny repeatedly asked to be sold. We opened the door when a significant fee arrived".


On Raimondo: "He is a Bologna asset, and on a dry loan too, so it was right for him to follow the same path as another striker who stayed in the same place for two years, at Spezia: that striker is called Pio Esposito...".



  • On Tedesco: "The meeting after the Napoli match was the final straw: we had a long discussion and strong doubts emerged. His dismissal was a defeat for all of us. It was difficult, even more so with such a wonderful person as him. Sometimes it happens: if the manager and squad do not get on, that is how it goes. Evidently they were not made for each other, also because of principles of play..."


    On his future: "The rumours are often very wide of the mark. My contract expires in 2027 but, as I already said in June, well, I want to stay here for life. And I repeat that. I am certainly not running away, and as for the renewal, certain things are usually considered in March. Another thing: sometimes Bologna are described as a set of four parishes, Saputo, Fenucci, Di Vaio and myself. There is only one parish and it is called Bologna. Collegiality has never been lacking, so much so that we also met Palladino two years ago".


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