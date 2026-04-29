Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Sarcastic Miguel Cardoso takes a jibe at Seshego Stadium where Polokwane City will host Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL outing - 'I don’t even know the name of it'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Cardoso
K. Mudau

The former Esperance coach has been vocal about some of the pitches in South Africa, arguing they are not fit to host the Premier Soccer League matches. Ahead of the fixture against Rise and Shine, the 53-year-old has publicly explained why he is not happy with the venue.

  • Why change of venue?

    Initially, the game between Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns had been scheduled to be staged at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

    However, the venue had been booked for the COSATU May Day rally, which led to a change of plans, and Seshego Stadium was picked for the match.


    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso and Steve Komphela, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso unhappy with 'countryside' pitch

    “Look, we have to think match after match,” coach Miguel Cardoso said ahead of the game.

    “But it seems that we’re going to play somewhere, in some place in the countryside. They found a place to make this match. I don’t know even the name of it.

    “Yeah, it’s their big stadium, nice for this level of matches. So, we’ll be very pleased to have that in place," he added.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The recent concern

    On Sunday, Sundowns played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay, and Cardoso once again was unhappy with the playing surface.

    "A slow pitch that’s very dry [made life difficult for them]. Anyway, that’s what it is. It’s the rules in SA that allow the pitch not to be watered,” he argued.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    One game at a time

    Meanwhile, defender Khuliso Mudau has explained how Masandawana are working to ensure the PSL pressure doesn't catch up with them.

    “We’re taking it one game at a time; we’re not putting ourselves under pressure. I think it’s very important in a situation like this to calm down and focus more on ourselves and not on other things that are happening," he said ahead of the date with Polokwane City on Wednesday night.