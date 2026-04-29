Sarcastic Miguel Cardoso takes a jibe at Seshego Stadium where Polokwane City will host Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL outing - 'I don’t even know the name of it'
Why change of venue?
Initially, the game between Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns had been scheduled to be staged at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
However, the venue had been booked for the COSATU May Day rally, which led to a change of plans, and Seshego Stadium was picked for the match.
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Cardoso unhappy with 'countryside' pitch
“Look, we have to think match after match,” coach Miguel Cardoso said ahead of the game.
“But it seems that we’re going to play somewhere, in some place in the countryside. They found a place to make this match. I don’t know even the name of it.
“Yeah, it’s their big stadium, nice for this level of matches. So, we’ll be very pleased to have that in place," he added.
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The recent concern
On Sunday, Sundowns played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay, and Cardoso once again was unhappy with the playing surface.
"A slow pitch that’s very dry [made life difficult for them]. Anyway, that’s what it is. It’s the rules in SA that allow the pitch not to be watered,” he argued.
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One game at a time
Meanwhile, defender Khuliso Mudau has explained how Masandawana are working to ensure the PSL pressure doesn't catch up with them.
“We’re taking it one game at a time; we’re not putting ourselves under pressure. I think it’s very important in a situation like this to calm down and focus more on ourselves and not on other things that are happening," he said ahead of the date with Polokwane City on Wednesday night.