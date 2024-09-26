Sanoka's SuperSport United transfer built on a three-year relationship with Gavin Hunt 'It was bound to happen'

BackpagepixDumisani KoyanaSanoka's SuperSport United transfer built on a three-year relationship with Gavin Hunt 'It was bound to happen'Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport UnitedCape Town City FC vs SuperSport UnitedCape Town City FCThe 32-year-old defender has revealed the Matsatsantsa a Pitori boss kept in regular contact as he sought to sign the player.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHunt praised Sanoka's leadershipHe will play a crucial role in SuperSport's defenceCoach's faith sealed the move to PretoriaArticle continues below