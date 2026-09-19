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Portrait taken 08 May 1970 in Italy, of Italian foAFP
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Sandro Mazzola has died at 83: the memories of Inter and Italian football, a minute’s silence at all sporting events this weekend in Italy

Inter
S. Mazzola
Italy
FEATURES
Opinion
Serie A
AC Milan
Torino

Football world in mourning.

The world of football mourns Sandro Mazzola, who has died at the age of 83.


By a twist of fate, Saturday 19 September marks the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of San Siro, which staged a Milan derby won 6-3 by Inter.


San Siro was his lifelong home, where he played for two decades from 1957 to 1977, the first three seasons in the youth teams. He scored 158 goals in 565 matches for the first team in the Nerazzurri shirt, the only one he wore in his career.


Away from club football, there was only the Italy team, with whom he scored 22 goals in 70 appearances. He won the European Championship in 1968 and reached the final of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, lost 4-1 to Brazil after the legendary semi-final won 4-3 by Italy against Germany after extra time.


Then came the four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups won with Inter. The club had in effect taken him in from the age of six, when he was orphaned following the death of his father, Valentino Mazzola, the symbolic figure of the Grande Torino, who died at the age of 30 on 4 May 1949 in the Superga air disaster.


Once he hung up his boots, Sandro Mazzola worked for Massimo Moratti's Inter as sporting director, a role he later also held at Torino, bringing the Brazilian Phenomenon Ronaldo to Milan, who has just turned 50.


Later, Mazzola also worked as a television pundit for Rai Sport and TeleMontecarlo.


Now Inter captain Lautaro Martinez remembers Sandro Mazzola by posting a photo with him on an Instagram story.



  • Inter statement

    FC Internazionale Milano, their president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri and world football legend, and in remembering him they embrace his family.


    The urge to remember is held back by restraint: how hard is it to find the right words to bid farewell to someone who wrote history, truly wrote it, in an indelible and unprecedented way?


    Harder still when melancholy has already taken hold and will not let go, because it still feels as if he is here, between headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one flowing straight into the present, the desire for Inter lit in his eyes, wanting to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, the one of now, the one of always.


    Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not just in Nerazzurri history. He was Inter’s history: he entered it as a boy and never left. A heavy burden rested on his shoulders, the memory of a father who had seemed invincible. His destiny also held two legendary Nerazzurri who would, in effect, raise him, guiding him on his journey into history.


    One shirt for his whole life, one dream only. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga tragedy, that of the Grande Torino. Alessandro, Sandro to everyone, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people embracing him and patting his head and wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know who Valentino had been through the epic passed down day by day. He started to cultivate it at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. He was not the only Inter man who shaped his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him all the secrets. Lorenzi arrived at Sandro’s home in Cassano d’Adda with boots and a ball. At the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were in effect Inter’s mascots: between the pitch, the dressing rooms and the stadium, a complete Nerazzurri upbringing.


    Skipping stages, growing up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, thanks in part to events. Born in ’42, he was thrown into the first team in the notorious replay of Juventus-Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It ended 9-1, and Inter’s scorer was a skinny lad with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.


    A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Midfielder or centre-forward? Herrera found the right role for him, setting up an uncontrollable explosion in that spectacular army that was the Grande Inter. His consecration? Very soon, blessed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they went out on to the pitch, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola on to it: Sandro had stayed behind admiring his idols outside the dressing rooms, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals on the pitch. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter’s first European triumph, an unprecedented triumph bearing Mazzola’s signature and Puskas’s compliments: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.


    These are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard over and over without ever tiring of them, always finding a new detail, told in a kindly voice still moved by the memory. He felt a devotion and total gratitude towards Inter, “for me, like a mother”, and repaid it with an infinity of plays, goals and marvels. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top-scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top-scorer title (7 goals in 1964). Second in the 1971 Ballon d’Or behind Johan Cruyff.


    Then came the Grande Inter of Angelo Moratti, Helenio Herrera, Sarti, Burgnich, Facchetti. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge and unforgettable goals. His hallmark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool signed by him and celebrated with “When the Saints Go Marching In” blasted over the San Siro loudspeakers. Then again: the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter-Lazio in 1966 that delivered the First Star. Until 1977. In between, the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.


    Seventeen seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first in a career as an executive and then as sporting director. He had unique intuition behind a desk too. Platini and Falcao, then deals that slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Fenomeno arrived after the push from Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola stood beside him.


    Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter headquarters. A member of the club’s Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so again during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile, telling Lautaro and his team-mates about it. That was where he felt at home, where he remembered training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and hilarious anecdotes.


    In May 2024, he also felt the affection of the Nerazzurri fans in person on the day of the celebration of the Second Star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, on the pitch, celebrated for that first star that had arrived 58 years earlier.


    His star shone on the pitch and still shines now, the star of the moustache. And, as he often said, he had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, who gives it a go even when it is impossible to win, as in that 9-1.”


    We will do, Sandro.


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  • CONI

    The world of sport mourns the passing of Sandro Mazzola.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who lost his life in the Superga air disaster, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter icon, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.


    For Italy too, the Turin-born forward was a driving force (ANSA photo), making 70 appearances and scoring 22 goals for the Azzurri, winning the 1968 European Championship and featuring in three World Cups, including Mexico '70, where the side led by head coach Ferruccio Valcareggi reached the final.


    He remains the only Italian player, and the only player from an Italian team, to score in two different European Cup/Champions League finals, in 1964 and 1967. He entered the Italian football Hall of Fame in 2014 and CONI awarded him the Gold Medal for exceptional merit.


    CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio has invited the National Sports Federations, the Associated Sports Disciplines and the Sports Promotion Bodies to observe a minute of silence at all sporting events taking place in Italy over the weekend, to honour the memory of Sandro Mazzola, an icon of Italian and world football who has died at the age of 83.


  • FIGC

    President Giovanni Malagò and the FIGC join the Mazzola family in mourning Sandro Mazzola, one of the most beloved champions in Italian football, who died during the night at the age of 83. A minute's silence will be observed at matches in all competitions scheduled for the weekend in his memory. Flags will fly at half-mast at the FIGC headquarters in Rome and at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano.


    Son of Torino legend Valentino Mazzola, who died in the Superga tragedy, Sandro Mazzola became an Inter legend in his own right, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt from 1961 to 1977 and winning four Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. He also enjoyed an extraordinary career with Italy, earning 70 caps and scoring 22 goals, winning the European Championship in 1968, playing in three World Cups and reaching the final at Mexico '70, a tournament also remembered for his famous 'relay' with Gianni Rivera. In 2014, he was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame.


    "The passing of Sandro Mazzola," federal president Giovanni Malagò said, "is a deep pain for me and for all of Italian football. A legend is leaving us, one of the figures who helped make our football great around the world. Sandro was a standard-bearer, a captain, a champion capable of spanning an era and becoming part of our collective memory. Valentino's son, who knew how to transform an immense surname into a story every bit as great, built with talent, personality, courage and extraordinary humanity. I like to think that he has finally found his father again, and those champions with whom he shared one of the most beautiful pages in Italian football."


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  • Serie A League

    Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the son of the legendary Valentino and an extraordinary champion in his own right. An all-round midfielder, he was often used further forward because of his eye for goal and dribbling ability. He spent his entire career at Inter and played a leading role in their run of success in the 1960s. In the Nerazzurri shirt, he made 17 consecutive seasons his own and also wrote unforgettable chapters for the Azzurri at the European Championships and World Cups. His trophy haul included 4 Serie A titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and the title of European champion with Italy.


    "Sandro Mazzola represents one of the most important and most authentic figures in the history of Italian football," said Ezio Simonelli, President of Lega Serie A. "First and foremost, I remember him as a truly great champion, a protagonist of an extraordinary era in our football and someone who left an indelible mark in the shirts of Inter and Italy. His successes and his technical qualities belong to the collective memory of Italian sport. I also had the opportunity to know and appreciate him in a different role from that of footballer in his post-career business activity, when he was able to reinvent himself and demonstrate his managerial abilities. With his passing, we lose a true legend of Italian football, but also a person who knew how to approach the different stages of his professional life with intelligence and passion. On behalf of Lega Serie A and personally, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him."


  • AC Milan

    AC Milan offer their condolences on the death of Sandro Mazzola, a historic and respected rival, an Inter and Italy legend, and a giant in the history of Italian football.


    He was a great champion, an icon and a man who defined an unforgettable era of our game.


    In this time of grief, AC Milan stand with the Mazzola family and the Nerazzurri family.


    Goodbye, Sandro.


  • Turin

    President Urbano Cairo and everyone at Torino Football Club, saddened by the tragic news, send their affection and support to the Mazzola family in memory of Sandro Mazzola, a symbol of Inter and Italy as a player, and later a director, who also had a spell at Torino from 2000 to 2003.


    Countless memories tie Sandro Mazzola to Torino. To say goodbye, we want to relive the emotions and joy of 26 January 2019, the centenary of the birth of Valentino Mazzola, the legendary Grande Torino captain and Sandro's father: "When I was little I used to cling to him when I came in here to Filadelfia. Then while he got changed I would stay outside the dressing room and play football. And then I would go onto the pitch holding my dad's hand."


    On that day, Torino, Inter and Venezia's Under-11s marked the 100th anniversary of Valentino Mazzola's birth with a three-team tournament. No one could forget Sandro's joy: "Today Valentino, my grandson, is on the pitch too: he has the same name as my dad, he is the only one in the family who plays football. Up there, someone is teaching him how it's done".


    Now Sandro is up there too, watching over all his loved ones.

    His children and their families, his grandchildren, relatives and many friends have the heartfelt condolences and affectionate embrace of the entire Torino world.