FC Internazionale Milano, their president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri and world football legend, and in remembering him they embrace his family.





The urge to remember is held back by restraint: how hard is it to find the right words to bid farewell to someone who wrote history, truly wrote it, in an indelible and unprecedented way?





Harder still when melancholy has already taken hold and will not let go, because it still feels as if he is here, between headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one flowing straight into the present, the desire for Inter lit in his eyes, wanting to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, the one of now, the one of always.





Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not just in Nerazzurri history. He was Inter’s history: he entered it as a boy and never left. A heavy burden rested on his shoulders, the memory of a father who had seemed invincible. His destiny also held two legendary Nerazzurri who would, in effect, raise him, guiding him on his journey into history.





One shirt for his whole life, one dream only. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga tragedy, that of the Grande Torino. Alessandro, Sandro to everyone, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people embracing him and patting his head and wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know who Valentino had been through the epic passed down day by day. He started to cultivate it at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. He was not the only Inter man who shaped his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him all the secrets. Lorenzi arrived at Sandro’s home in Cassano d’Adda with boots and a ball. At the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were in effect Inter’s mascots: between the pitch, the dressing rooms and the stadium, a complete Nerazzurri upbringing.





Skipping stages, growing up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, thanks in part to events. Born in ’42, he was thrown into the first team in the notorious replay of Juventus-Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It ended 9-1, and Inter’s scorer was a skinny lad with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.





A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Midfielder or centre-forward? Herrera found the right role for him, setting up an uncontrollable explosion in that spectacular army that was the Grande Inter. His consecration? Very soon, blessed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they went out on to the pitch, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola on to it: Sandro had stayed behind admiring his idols outside the dressing rooms, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals on the pitch. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter’s first European triumph, an unprecedented triumph bearing Mazzola’s signature and Puskas’s compliments: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.





These are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard over and over without ever tiring of them, always finding a new detail, told in a kindly voice still moved by the memory. He felt a devotion and total gratitude towards Inter, “for me, like a mother”, and repaid it with an infinity of plays, goals and marvels. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top-scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top-scorer title (7 goals in 1964). Second in the 1971 Ballon d’Or behind Johan Cruyff.





Then came the Grande Inter of Angelo Moratti, Helenio Herrera, Sarti, Burgnich, Facchetti. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge and unforgettable goals. His hallmark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool signed by him and celebrated with “When the Saints Go Marching In” blasted over the San Siro loudspeakers. Then again: the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter-Lazio in 1966 that delivered the First Star. Until 1977. In between, the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.





Seventeen seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first in a career as an executive and then as sporting director. He had unique intuition behind a desk too. Platini and Falcao, then deals that slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Fenomeno arrived after the push from Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola stood beside him.





Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter headquarters. A member of the club’s Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so again during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile, telling Lautaro and his team-mates about it. That was where he felt at home, where he remembered training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and hilarious anecdotes.





In May 2024, he also felt the affection of the Nerazzurri fans in person on the day of the celebration of the Second Star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, on the pitch, celebrated for that first star that had arrived 58 years earlier.





His star shone on the pitch and still shines now, the star of the moustache. And, as he often said, he had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, who gives it a go even when it is impossible to win, as in that 9-1.”





We will do, Sandro.



