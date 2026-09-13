Sandile Zungu accepts SAFA defeat as victorious Danny Jordaan backs FIFA Forward Enterprise - 'We support Gianni Infantino, and I'll tell you why'

In the immediate aftermath of his victory, Jordaan wasted no time in aligning SAFA with the global football hierarchy, pledging his full support to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Despite the international scrutiny surrounding the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, Jordaan has positioned South Africa as a key ally for the FIFA chief ahead of next year’s elections.

The SAFA president revealed that Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe were among the first to offer their congratulations following the announcement of the results.

Jordaan was emphatic about his reasons for supporting the current FIFA administration and its commercial direction.

"We support Gianni Infantino, and I'll tell you why. The issue pertains to private investment in football business.

"In England, a lot of the teams are completely owned by corporate entities and managed by private equity.

"The Spanish La Liga is also partly owned by a private investment company. PSG is owned by a country, Qatar.

"I don't agree with the lack of consultation with the FIFA members," Jordaan stated, highlighting his stance on the changing landscape of football finance.



