AC Milan score four in a convincing away win at Salzburg, with Cisse (rating 8) hitting a superb hat-trick. New face Hutchinson (rating 7) and a rejuvenated Jashari also impress. Ramos gets off the mark in Europe but is still waiting for his first league goal.
Salzburg-AC Milan, CM’s player ratings: Cisse is stratospheric – what a hat-trick! Jashari bounces back, Hutchinson surprises. Tomori does well
Salzburg player ratings
Zawieschitzky;
Drexler,
Boma,
Zabransky 5. AC Milan's attackers come at him like trains, though he isn't particularly at fault for the goals conceded.
Schmid 4.5: He finishes the match with an incredible headache after Hutchinson leaves him dizzy with feints, stepovers and close dribbling.
Barry 5.5: He starts well, looking to run into space, but AC Milan's midfielders eventually overwhelm him.
Mazurek 5.5: Certainly the most talented of the Austrians' young players, he tries his luck from distance without much success.
Baidoo 5: One of the squad's most important players has a subdued game. (from the 60th minute, Vertessen 5: He is never seen)
Kitano 5: He never makes his presence felt in attack. He can and must do more. (from the 60th minute,Diakite 5.5: He makes no impact)
Lindstrom 5.5: The former Napoli player starts well but fades as the match goes on (from the 75th minute, Redzic not rated)
Tabakovic 5: Italy's tormentor is the main danger man, but he never gets going. (from the 75th minute, Camara not rated)
Manager Röhl 5: An evening to forget.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 6: the AC Milan captain has little to do, with Salzburg failing to muster a dangerous shot on goal. He only gets his gloves dirty when he comes off his line a couple of times.
Tomori 6.5: from outcast to asset, it's been a strange journey for the English defender. He arrives in Salzburg in excellent physical condition and turns in a solid performance. (from the 67th minute, Terracciano 5: the only blot on an otherwise perfect evening. He sees red for a foul that denies a clear goalscoring opportunity, leaving Amorim furious in the dugout)
De Winter 6.5: gets in ahead of Tabakovic and stays focused until the final second. The whole defence looks more secure with him there.
Pavlovic 6.5: the former Salzburg player marks his contract renewal with a rock-solid display. Salzburg's attacking ambitions keep running into him. (from the 80th minute, Diawara n/a)
Hutchinson 7: tears through Salzburg's defence with his changes of pace and sets up Cisse's first goal with a delightful assist from his weaker foot. His opponents have no answer to him one-on-one.
Jashari 7: at last, the player who persuaded AC Milan to invest so much in him is back. He links play with quality and intensity, then wins the ball on the edge of the opposition penalty area to set up Ramos's goal for 0-4.
Rabiot 7: conducts play like a professor, picking out passes to either side with pinpoint accuracy. One switch of play leads to Cisse's goal for 0-2. He never lets up. (from the 60th minute, Modric 6: controls play and possession in the final half-hour)
Bartesaghi 6.5: the young AC Milan academy product responds well, providing a fine assist and working diligently in both phases of play.
Loftus-Cheek 6.5: wins back a couple of important balls and shows the right focus and motivation.
Cisse 8: with his head, with his right foot and by getting there first, Cissè finds every way to score. It's the first hat-trick of his career, and it comes in Europe. Amorim can no longer do without him. (from the 60th minute, Pulisic 6: a useful half-hour to build up his match fitness)
Camarda 6: after almost a year out, expecting him to be sharp would be unreasonable. His rating reflects the tremendous work he does for the team. (from the 60th minute, Ramos 6.5: opens his account in Europe with a goal that looks easy but isn't straightforward)
Manager Amorim 7: the Portuguese manager gets some important answers and a comprehensive, convincing and valuable victory. A perfect evening.
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