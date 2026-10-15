Salzburg-AC Milan, CM’s player ratings: Cisse is stratospheric – what a hat-trick! Jashari bounces back, Hutchinson surprises. Tomori does well

Zawieschitzky;

Drexler,

Boma,

Zabransky 5. AC Milan's attackers come at him like trains, though he isn't particularly at fault for the goals conceded.

Schmid 4.5: He finishes the match with an incredible headache after Hutchinson leaves him dizzy with feints, stepovers and close dribbling.

Barry 5.5: He starts well, looking to run into space, but AC Milan's midfielders eventually overwhelm him.

Mazurek 5.5: Certainly the most talented of the Austrians' young players, he tries his luck from distance without much success.

Baidoo 5: One of the squad's most important players has a subdued game. (from the 60th minute, Vertessen 5: He is never seen)

Kitano 5: He never makes his presence felt in attack. He can and must do more. (from the 60th minute,Diakite 5.5: He makes no impact)

Lindstrom 5.5: The former Napoli player starts well but fades as the match goes on (from the 75th minute, Redzic not rated)

Tabakovic 5: Italy's tormentor is the main danger man, but he never gets going. (from the 75th minute, Camara not rated)

Manager Röhl 5: An evening to forget.