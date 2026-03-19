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Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana
Seth Willis

'Salute Nkosinathi Sibisi's Sangoma for Bafana Bafana call up! Sipho Chaine refused to be humble now he will watch with Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen; Iqraam Rayners has a ticket for World Cup already' - Fans

South Africa are set for an international friendly game with the Canal Men in the next couple of days. The first game will be staged in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second one will be at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Some top names were omitted from the team as Hugo Broos named his squad to kickstart preparations for the global competition.

Have a look at what football lovers in the country feel about the selected squad as sampled by GOAL.

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Broos doesn't feel Chiefs at all

    So this guy does not recognise Kaizer Chiefs players at all. He does not see them. He does not feel them at all - Amoqelanq Rapoo 

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  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Who will be Williams' water boy

    So, who will be Ronwen Williams' water boy since Sipho Chaine is not there? - Bophelo Ke Leeto 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    No penalties, bring Pirates players

    As long as this is a friendly game and there are no penalties involved to determine the outcome of the game, Madala can select all the Pirates players he wants - Mandla Segu 

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  • Langelihle Phili, Stellenbosch FC, August 2025Backpage

    There is Phili

    Please tell your Hugo Broos that there's a guy called Langelihle Phili - Madaken Oyshaya Sampunyela 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Rayners will be hungry after FIFA break

    Good short by leaving Iqram Rayners after the FIFA break, he will be hungry for goals - Mzukulu KaZinja Vilane 

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi of South Africa & Stanley Ratifo of MozambiqueBackpagepix

    Sibisi using Muthi

    Nkosinathi Sibisi is using muthi to be selected always for Bafana Bafana, but this time it is a trap - Bento

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    I'm happy Chaine has been dropped

    I am happy that Sipho Chaine has been dropped. You don't win call-ups because of clean sheets. Clean sheets are determined by defenders, not because the keeper is good - Peter Wa Ga Makwela

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Chaine and Rayners will go to WC

    Sipho Chaine and Iqraam Rayners will go to the World Cup - Zasha Mazwi

  • Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsGOAL

    We told Chaine to be humble

    We told Sipho Chaine to be humble, look now he will be watching the game alongside Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen - Malemone

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana, September 2023Backpagepix

    Salute Sibisi's Sangoma

    I salute the Sangoma of Sibisi. I am not sure why Rayners is not part of the squad. Maybe since he already has a ticket to go to the FIFA World Cup -  Mzukisi Baba