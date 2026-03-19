'Salute Nkosinathi Sibisi's Sangoma for Bafana Bafana call up! Sipho Chaine refused to be humble now he will watch with Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen; Iqraam Rayners has a ticket for World Cup already' - Fans

South Africa are set for an international friendly game with the Canal Men in the next couple of days. The first game will be staged in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second one will be at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Some top names were omitted from the team as Hugo Broos named his squad to kickstart preparations for the global competition.