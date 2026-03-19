Have a look at what football lovers in the country feel about the selected squad as sampled by GOAL.
'Salute Nkosinathi Sibisi's Sangoma for Bafana Bafana call up! Sipho Chaine refused to be humble now he will watch with Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen; Iqraam Rayners has a ticket for World Cup already' - Fans
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Broos doesn't feel Chiefs at all
So this guy does not recognise Kaizer Chiefs players at all. He does not see them. He does not feel them at all - Amoqelanq Rapoo
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Who will be Williams' water boy
So, who will be Ronwen Williams' water boy since Sipho Chaine is not there? - Bophelo Ke Leeto
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No penalties, bring Pirates players
As long as this is a friendly game and there are no penalties involved to determine the outcome of the game, Madala can select all the Pirates players he wants - Mandla Segu
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There is Phili
Please tell your Hugo Broos that there's a guy called Langelihle Phili - Madaken Oyshaya Sampunyela
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Rayners will be hungry after FIFA break
Good short by leaving Iqram Rayners after the FIFA break, he will be hungry for goals - Mzukulu KaZinja Vilane
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Sibisi using Muthi
Nkosinathi Sibisi is using muthi to be selected always for Bafana Bafana, but this time it is a trap - Bento
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I'm happy Chaine has been dropped
I am happy that Sipho Chaine has been dropped. You don't win call-ups because of clean sheets. Clean sheets are determined by defenders, not because the keeper is good - Peter Wa Ga Makwela
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Chaine and Rayners will go to WC
Sipho Chaine and Iqraam Rayners will go to the World Cup - Zasha Mazwi
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We told Chaine to be humble
We told Sipho Chaine to be humble, look now he will be watching the game alongside Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen - Malemone
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Salute Sibisi's Sangoma
I salute the Sangoma of Sibisi. I am not sure why Rayners is not part of the squad. Maybe since he already has a ticket to go to the FIFA World Cup - Mzukisi Baba