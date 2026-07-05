Former Free State Stars coach Innocent Mayoyo has made a bold claim regarding the current state of South African football.

Following Bafana Bafana's historic journey to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mayoyo believes the feat has eclipsed the legendary AFCON triumph of 1996.

While the class of '96 remains the only South African side to lift a major trophy, the 2026 squad became the first to ever progress beyond the group stages of a World Cup.

This milestone has sparked a massive debate over whether the current technical team, led by Hugo Broos, deserves to stay on for the next cycle or if a change is needed to build on this momentum.







