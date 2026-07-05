SAFA urged to keep Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach amid Pitso Mosimane rumours - 'What more must be done for a coach to be regarded as successful'
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The greatest achievement in South African history?
Former Free State Stars coach Innocent Mayoyo has made a bold claim regarding the current state of South African football.
Following Bafana Bafana's historic journey to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mayoyo believes the feat has eclipsed the legendary AFCON triumph of 1996.
While the class of '96 remains the only South African side to lift a major trophy, the 2026 squad became the first to ever progress beyond the group stages of a World Cup.
This milestone has sparked a massive debate over whether the current technical team, led by Hugo Broos, deserves to stay on for the next cycle or if a change is needed to build on this momentum.
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Broos vs the legends of the past
Mayoyo was unequivocal in his support for Broos, questioning why there is any doubt regarding the Belgian tactician's future.
Speaking to KickOff, he highlighted that even the most celebrated coaches in the nation's history failed to reach the heights Broos did on the global stage, specifically referencing the late Clive Barker.
"What more must be done for a coach to be regarded as successful? Mayoyo asked.
"Has anyone achieved as much as Broos in his coaching career as a Bafana Bafana coach?
"Even Clive Barker did not reach the second round of a World Cup," Mayoyo stated.
These comments come at a time when fans are torn between continuity and the lure of bringing in a high-profile name like Pitso Mosimane.
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World Cup prestige over continental glory
The argument for Broos hinges on the sheer scale of the FIFA World Cup compared to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mayoyo pointed out that the competition in 2026 was far more intense than what the team faced in 1996, especially considering the composition of the squads across different eras.
"The World Cup is the most prestigious tournament globally, surpassing even the AFCON.
"During our victory in the 1996 AFCON with Clive Barker, our players were predominantly international athletes competing in Europe.
"Currently, most of the squad are based in South Africa, and some members are participating in a World Cup for the first time," Mayoyo explained.
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A plea for stability ahead of AFCON qualifiers
As SAFA weighs up their options, the immediate focus shifts to the upcoming AFCON qualifying campaign.
Mayoyo warned that disrupting the current setup could be a recipe for disaster, suggesting that Broos has earned the right to see out his vision with a group of players that he has carefully nurtured over the last few years.
"Given the current state of the national team, particularly with regard to the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, I would have preferred Hugo Broos to be allowed to continue his tenure without interruption," he concluded.
It remains to be seen if the hierarchy at SAFA will heed this advice or succumb to the growing clamour for a local hero to take the reins.
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