SAFA to offer Hugo Broos a one year extension to take Bafana Bafana to 2027 Africa Cup of Nations - 'He can take us to the promised land'

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has moved to secure the future of Bafana Bafana by offering head coach Hugo Broos a one-year contract extension.

This development comes as the Belgian's current deal was reaching its conclusion this month, sparking intense speculation about the leadership of the national team, especially after a series of media comments that appeared to suggest that Broos was preparing to retire after the World Cup.

The decision to try and retain the 74-year-old follows a historic period for the national side, most notably his achievement in leading Bafana Bafana to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.











