SAFA to offer Hugo Broos a one year extension to take Bafana Bafana to 2027 Africa Cup of Nations - 'He can take us to the promised land'
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A New Lease of Life for Broos
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has moved to secure the future of Bafana Bafana by offering head coach Hugo Broos a one-year contract extension.
This development comes as the Belgian's current deal was reaching its conclusion this month, sparking intense speculation about the leadership of the national team, especially after a series of media comments that appeared to suggest that Broos was preparing to retire after the World Cup.
The decision to try and retain the 74-year-old follows a historic period for the national side, most notably his achievement in leading Bafana Bafana to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.
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National Legends Back the Extension
The prospect of Broos staying on has received a ringing endorsement from some of the most respected figures in South African football history.
Former national team star and prominent pundit Teko Modise believes that maintaining the current technical setup is essential for the squad's growth and eventual success in major tournaments.
Modise highlighted the strong rapport Broos has developed with his players as a primary reason for the proposed extension.
"You want a coach the players can relate to and with the team he has built and hopefully this time he can take us to the promise land," he told SABC Sport.
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"If he is staying, for me, that is a good thing"
Joining the chorus of support is former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla, who praised the Belgian for his ability to integrate unheralded talent into the senior setup.
Under Broos, several young players have transitioned from obscurity to becoming regular international starters.
Dladla noted the positive atmosphere within the squad, stating: "I think that's a good move."
"This is somebody who took us to the World Cup with no problems."
"Youngsters came up and no name players just came into the camp with confidence. If he is staying, for me, that is a good thing."
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Impact on the Successor Search
This shift in strategy from SAFA has naturally raised questions regarding the search for Broos’ eventual successor.
It was widely understood that the SAFA Technical Committee had already reached an advanced stage in its recruitment process, with former head coach Pitso Mosimane frequently linked with a return to the position.
For Modise, the extension provides Broos with the perfect window to further evolve the team's tactical identity while thinning out the older guard.
The legend believes the next year will be crucial for blooding the next generation of South African stars.
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Continuity Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers
The timing of the extension is also influenced by the brutal schedule ahead, with the 2027 AFCON qualifiers set to kick off in September.
South Africa are prepared to face Guinea-Conakry and Eritrea in their opening fixtures, and SAFA clearly feels that changing the management now would be counter-productive.
This period also marks the debut of the new FIFA international calendar, which features a three-week window accommodating four international matches.
Broos is expected to return to South Africa this week and it is anticipated that formal discussions regarding the contract extension will be finalised during his stay in the country.
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