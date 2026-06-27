SAFA sends condolences as Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams mourns the passing of his grandmother - 'We join in mourning the loss.'
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A tragic loss amid World Cup heroics
There are moments in football when the game fades into the background and humanity takes centre stage.
For players, representing their country often comes with the weight of personal battles carried far from home, where grief does not pause for international duty.
It is a reminder that beyond the badge and the result, some players have to find strength in the most difficult of circumstances, standing on the pitch while carrying loss off it.
Professionalism in the face of grief
SAFA has confirmed the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams’ grandmother, who died at the age of 72 while the player is away on international duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite the heartbreaking news, Adams has showed remarkable strength and professionalism, choosing to show up for the national team during a deeply difficult period.
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Dr Jordaan leads tributes
SAFA President Danny Jordaan has spoken out to offer support to the Adams family during this difficult time.
The association has moved to ensure that the player feels the full support of the footballing fraternity.
"This is a massive loss for Jayden’s family, friends, and relatives, and we join in mourning the loss of his grandmother," Jordaan said in an official statement.
"We as SAFA offer our deepest condolences and may her soul Rest in Peace.”
Final farewell in Stellenbosch
While the team continues their journey in the tournament, arrangements have been made for the funeral back home in South Africa.
As Bafana prepare for their upcoming knockout fixtures against Canada, the memory of her support and the strength shown by Jayden will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for the squad as they look to extend their fairytale run even further.