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Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

SAFA sends condolences as Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams mourns the passing of his grandmother - 'We join in mourning the loss.'

J. Adams
South Africa
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
South Africa vs Canada
Canada
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The South African Football Association has expressed its heartfelt grief following the passing of Marianna Adams, the grandmother of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder. The news comes at a bittersweet time for the national team as they celebrate a historic milestone on the global stage while supporting one of their own through a personal tragedy.

  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A tragic loss amid World Cup heroics

    There are moments in football when the game fades into the background and humanity takes centre stage.

    For players, representing their country often comes with the weight of personal battles carried far from home, where grief does not pause for international duty.

    It is a reminder that beyond the badge and the result, some players have to find strength in the most difficult of circumstances, standing on the pitch while carrying loss off it.


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  • Professionalism in the face of grief

    SAFA has confirmed the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams’ grandmother, who died at the age of 72 while the player is away on international duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Despite the heartbreaking news, Adams has showed remarkable strength and professionalism, choosing to show up for the national team during a deeply difficult period.



  • Danny Jordaan and SAFA NEC membersBackpagepix

    Dr Jordaan leads tributes

    SAFA President Danny Jordaan has spoken out to offer support to the Adams family during this difficult time.

    The association has moved to ensure that the player feels the full support of the footballing fraternity.

    "This is a massive loss for Jayden’s family, friends, and relatives, and we join in mourning the loss of his grandmother," Jordaan said in an official statement.

    "We as SAFA offer our deepest condolences and may her soul Rest in Peace.”


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  • Final farewell in Stellenbosch

    While the team continues their journey in the tournament, arrangements have been made for the funeral back home in South Africa.

    As Bafana prepare for their upcoming knockout fixtures against Canada, the memory of her support and the strength shown by Jayden will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for the squad as they look to extend their fairytale run even further.