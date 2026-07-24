SAFA president Danny Jordaan blows up at journalists asking about Bafana Bafana's coach situation - 'You cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision'

Beyond merely denying the contract news, Jordaan emphasised that the South African national team operates under a strict hierarchy when it comes to technical appointments.

He insisted that the public and the media must wait for the National Executive Committee to review recommendations before any official announcements are made.

"We have a coach, and we will deal with it. There is a process," he insisted.

"The technical team makes a recommendation to the National Executive Committee.

"The National Executive Committee finally decides on the coach.

"So you cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision. It's not going to happen.

"South Africa must wait. South Africa must understand. The World Cup ended just yesterday."