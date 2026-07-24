SAFA president Danny Jordaan blows up at journalists asking about Bafana Bafana's coach situation - 'You cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision'
Jordaan lashes out at contract reports
The atmosphere turned sour as SAFA president Danny Jordaan addressed the media following his return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he was immediately faced with questions regarding Hugo Broos.
"Well, one thing I can say is that there is no such thing that SAFA signed a one-year contract with Broos," Jordaan told journalists in a video posted by SABC Sports.
"It doesn't exist. It's nonsense."
- Backpagepix
Demanding respect for official processes
Beyond merely denying the contract news, Jordaan emphasised that the South African national team operates under a strict hierarchy when it comes to technical appointments.
He insisted that the public and the media must wait for the National Executive Committee to review recommendations before any official announcements are made.
"We have a coach, and we will deal with it. There is a process," he insisted.
"The technical team makes a recommendation to the National Executive Committee.
"The National Executive Committee finally decides on the coach.
"So you cannot stop me in the street and hijack a decision. It's not going to happen.
"South Africa must wait. South Africa must understand. The World Cup ended just yesterday."
- Backpage
'You're out of order'
The confrontation reached its peak when journalists pushed for clarity on previous SAFA statements that had already addressed the coaching vacancy.
Jordaan’s patience finally snapped as he accused the gathered reporters of being 'out of order' for interrupting his explanation.
"Then you have your answer, so why are you asking me? Don't interrupt when I'm talking. No, no, you're out of order," he added.
"And you must behave yourself. You can ask your question, but I have just told you we're having processes and things that must happen.
"So you must wait. I just told you I arrived in the country yesterday from the World Cup.
"I have not even met anybody from SAFA, but you want the timeline?"
- Getty
Uncertainty surrounds Broos
Despite the president's remarks, Broos' future remains one of the biggest talking points in South African football.
The Belgian coach has previously indicated that he could retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while speculation over his future continues to dominate discussions.
Pitso Mosimane recently revealed he and other candidates aiming to replace Broos had formal discussions with SAFA over the South Africa coaching role.
With the upcoming NEC meetings expected to provide greater clarity, all eyes will be on whether SAFA and Broos chart a path forward together or bring an end to a successful tenure with Bafana Bafana.]
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting