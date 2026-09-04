Backpage
SAFA president Danny Jordaan accused of dirty tricks in elective congress race - 'They are suspending regions that won't be voting for them'
- AmaZulu
The allegations
The race for the South African Football Association (SAFA) presidency has intensified significantly, with the camp supporting challenger Sandile Zungu accusing the incumbent leadership of employing underhanded tactics to secure victory.
At the heart of the controversy are claims that Danny Jordaan’s administration is systematically suspending regions that have voiced their support for Zungu ahead of the elective congress scheduled for September 12.
Joe Seanego, the Gomora United chairman and a prominent figure in Zungu’s campaign, has been vocal about the obstacles his team is facing.
"We know very well that the current SAFA leadership is busy suspending regions that won't be voting for them, and those are the regions that are going to vote for us," he told KickOff.
" Everyone has to comply."
- Backpage
Why is he allowed to contest?
Beyond the allegations of administrative interference, the Zungu camp is also questioning why Jordaan is allowed to stand for re-election while facing legal scrutiny.
Seanego raised concerns regarding the ethical standing of the current president, pointing to unresolved legal matters that he believes should disqualify any candidate from leading the national football federation until their reputation is fully restored and verified.
"Why is Danny Jordaan allowed to contest when he has corruption cases hanging over him? Why isn't he starting by clearing his name first?" Seanego asked pointedly.
- Backpagepix
Vote without fear
Despite the alleged victimization of certain regions, the Zungu camp remains steadfast in their belief that a change in leadership is inevitable.
They are banking on the fact that the voting process is confidential, which they hope will empower regional representatives to vote according to their conscience rather than out of fear of repercussions from the current national executive committee.
Seanego outlined the mathematical path to victory, stating: "In South Africa, we have 52 regions."
"To win the elections, you need about 27 votes, and we are targeting 33 regions.
"Your vote is secret, so we expect people to vote without fear of victimisation," he stated.
- Backpagepix
Bafana coach struggle
The Zungu campaign is positioning itself as the necessary remedy for a period of perceived stagnation and mismanagement within Bafana Bafana and the broader football landscape.
Seanego argued that the current regime has reached the end of its effectiveness, citing past difficulties in key appointments as evidence that the association requires a fresh perspective and modern leadership to move forward.
"It's tough, but we are getting there. We are going to win this. We've done all the necessary work; now it's up to the regions to vote," he said.
"The regions must not fear being victimized; they should just do the right thing during voting.
"Mr. Zungu will change the face of South African football, which is something we all want.
"The current regime has had their time, as shown when they struggled to appoint a Bafana Bafana coach.
"We will be ready for office as soon as we take over," he said.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting