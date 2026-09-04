SAFA president Danny Jordaan accused of dirty tricks in elective congress race - 'They are suspending regions that won't be voting for them'

The race for the South African Football Association (SAFA) presidency has intensified significantly, with the camp supporting challenger Sandile Zungu accusing the incumbent leadership of employing underhanded tactics to secure victory.

At the heart of the controversy are claims that Danny Jordaan’s administration is systematically suspending regions that have voiced their support for Zungu ahead of the elective congress scheduled for September 12.

Joe Seanego, the Gomora United chairman and a prominent figure in Zungu’s campaign, has been vocal about the obstacles his team is facing.

"We know very well that the current SAFA leadership is busy suspending regions that won't be voting for them, and those are the regions that are going to vote for us," he told KickOff.

" Everyone has to comply."



