Getty
SAFA ordered to pay half a million Rand by Court of Arbitration for Sport - 'We accept the ruling, and we will not appeal'
- CAS - Court of Arbitration for Sport
CAS rules against SAFA in agent fee dispute
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has been instructed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to settle an outstanding debt exceeding R500,000 to FIFA match agent Ellen Chiwenga.
The decision, delivered in Lausanne, Switzerland, overturns a previous ruling by the FIFA Football Tribunal that had initially favoured the South African governing body.
The dispute arose following Banyana Banyana's international friendlies in October 2024, where Chiwenga played a pivotal role in securing fixtures against top-tier opposition including England and Denmark.
In a direct response to the judgment, SAFA confirmed to FARPost that they would not be seeking further legal recourse, effectively putting an end to the matter.
“We accept the ruling, and we will not appeal.”
This admission marks a conclusion to a saga that had threatened to overshadow the progress of the women's national team.
The court specifically ordered that “The appeal filed by Ellen Chiwenga… is upheld,” and further stipulated that “The South African Football Association is ordered to pay to Ms Ellen Chiwenga the sum of GBP18,941 plus 5% interest p.a."
Arbitrator dismisses lack of formal contract defence
The crux of the legal argument presented by SAFA centred on the absence of a signed, formal written mandate between the association and the London-based agent.
The federation argued that without a signed document, no enforceable agreement existed to justify the payment of professional fees.
However, the CAS sole arbitrator was not convinced by this technical defence, noting that the association’s own conduct suggested otherwise.
The court found that while a physical signature was missing, the actions of both parties established a binding contract.
Evidence demonstrated that Chiwenga had initiated the talks with the English FA, coordinated logistics, and handled the complex negotiations required to bring the fixtures to fruition.
CAS highlighted that there was overwhelming evidence of cooperation, stating: “There are multiple conclusive acts carried out by the parties which clearly indicate a mutual agreement between them."
- Safa
WhatsApp evidence and internal statutes questioned
A key piece of evidence that weighed heavily against SAFA was a WhatsApp message sent by the association's vice-president, Natascia Tschiclas, to the agent in November 2024.
The message, which appeared to acknowledge the debt, read: “I am sure that you will get paid soon. I will also ask the CEO about it.”
The arbitrator considered this communication significant, particularly as Tschiclas did not appear at the hearing despite indicating her intention to attend.
Furthermore, SAFA attempted to rely on its own internal regulations, specifically Article 46 of its statutes, to argue that it was prohibited from appointing a match agent without the approval of its International Affairs Committee.
This defence was also rejected by the court, which found that the association was misinterpreting its own rules to avoid financial liability.
The judgment noted: “This sole arbitrator understands that the Respondent’s interpretation of Article 46 of SAFA statutes is not correct… The Respondent’s refusal to sign the mandate sent by the Appellant has no legal basis."
- AI
Final financial implications for the association
The financial impact of the ruling is substantial, as the court noted that SAFA never actually challenged the quality of the work or the specific amount of the invoices during the initial stages of the dispute.
The arbitrator observed that: “Neither the validity nor the amount of the fees owed to the Appellant were ever disputed or objected to by the Respondent.”
This lack of early objection weakened SAFA's position when the case reached the arbitration stage in Lausanne.
As a result of the ruling, the total liability for the association has ballooned beyond the initial principal amount. SAFA must now pay £18,941 in addition to a 5% annual interest rate calculated from October 2024.
When converted to South African currency, the total figure exceeds R510,000, representing a costly conclusion to the dispute.
This judgment serves as a reminder of the importance of clear contractual agreements in international football administration.
With the case now closed and SAFA confirming they will not appeal, the association will need to settle the debt promptly to avoid further interest accruing on the outstanding R510,000 balance.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting