SAFA ordered to pay half a million Rand by Court of Arbitration for Sport - 'We accept the ruling, and we will not appeal'

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has been instructed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to settle an outstanding debt exceeding R500,000 to FIFA match agent Ellen Chiwenga.

The decision, delivered in Lausanne, Switzerland, overturns a previous ruling by the FIFA Football Tribunal that had initially favoured the South African governing body.

The dispute arose following Banyana Banyana's international friendlies in October 2024, where Chiwenga played a pivotal role in securing fixtures against top-tier opposition including England and Denmark.

In a direct response to the judgment, SAFA confirmed to FARPost that they would not be seeking further legal recourse, effectively putting an end to the matter.

“We accept the ruling, and we will not appeal.”

This admission marks a conclusion to a saga that had threatened to overshadow the progress of the women's national team.

The court specifically ordered that “The appeal filed by Ellen Chiwenga… is upheld,” and further stipulated that “The South African Football Association is ordered to pay to Ms Ellen Chiwenga the sum of GBP18,941 plus 5% interest p.a."



