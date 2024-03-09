Danny Jordaan, Safa, October 2022Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Safa hits back at the Hawks for 'shameful raid' linked to R1.3 million fraud and theft allegations

Premier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendlies

Safa has angrily responded to the search and seizure conducted at the association's headquarters on Friday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • There are fraud and theft allegations levelled against Safa
  • This forced a search and seizure by the Hawks
  • Safa has hit back at the Hawks' action

Editors' Picks