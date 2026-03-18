SAFA Chairman of the Referees' Committee Victor Gomes admits VAR in the Premier Soccer League is still a year away despite government funds having been paid

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has received a massive financial boost following the intervention of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Minister Gayton McKenzie recently confirmed that the government has transferred the allocated funds to the association to facilitate the long-awaited introduction of VAR in the Betway Premiership.

Last year, the department revealed it had ring-fenced R82 million for the project, stepping in after sponsorship hurdles had stalled the technology's implementation.

While the money is now in SAFA's accounts, Victor Gomes, the Chairman of the Referees' Committee, has explained that the hardware is only one part of a complex puzzle.