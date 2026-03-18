SAFA Chairman of the Referees' Committee Victor Gomes admits VAR in the Premier Soccer League is still a year away despite government funds having been paid
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Significant financial backing secured
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has received a massive financial boost following the intervention of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Minister Gayton McKenzie recently confirmed that the government has transferred the allocated funds to the association to facilitate the long-awaited introduction of VAR in the Betway Premiership.
Last year, the department revealed it had ring-fenced R82 million for the project, stepping in after sponsorship hurdles had stalled the technology's implementation.
While the money is now in SAFA's accounts, Victor Gomes, the Chairman of the Referees' Committee, has explained that the hardware is only one part of a complex puzzle.
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Gomes outlines the implementation timeline
Speaking on 947's MSW, Gomes moved to manage expectations regarding how quickly the technology can be deployed. He emphasised that the process of bringing VAR to life involves significant preparatory work that has been ongoing for nearly two years behind the scenes.
"People might not know, but we've been working at this since May 2023, so it's not something you walk into a retail store, pick off the shelf, and start using," Gomes said during the interview.
"We've had the VAR technical team appointed in August last year, it has come to life."
He noted that while the technical team is active, internal procedures must now take priority.
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Training and technical preparation
A primary concern for the technical committee is the rigorous training required for match officials.
Gomes highlighted that the human element of VAR is just as critical as the technology itself, necessitating a full year of education for the nation's referees before they can use the system in live competitive matches.
"I can confirm that SAFA have received funds from the sports ministry, and we're very grateful for that. We want to get the ball rolling, implementing certain things, for now we start with SAFA internal procedures; it looks good," Gomes added.
He reiterated that the association is sticking to its original timeline despite the public's desire for a faster rollout.
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Targeting the 2027 Nedbank Cup final
While fans may be disappointed by the 12-month wait, Gomes provided a tentative window for when the technology could finally make its debut.
It appears the late season cup final of 2027 is currently viewed as the most realistic target for a full implementation of the review system.
"Good things come to those who wait, now it's a matter us allowing the process to take its course, we also need to train referees, so we've budgeted we can start within a year, we've always said we need one year to train, so we're still within our timelines, possibly we will be ready from our side, we can start with the [Nedbank Cup] final, not this one, but the following one (2027)," Gomes revealed.
This means the current and upcoming league seasons will largely proceed without the benefit of video reviews.